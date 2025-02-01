As the winter drags on, something that always helps me get over the winter blues is the anticipation of a “snow day.” Even if classes are not canceled, there are still many ways to enjoy a beautiful snowy day. Whether you’re snuggling up under warm blankets or sledding with friends, there are so many fun ways to spend a cold winter’s day.
- host a dorm game night
This is always a hit with a small or large group of people! Try a few different games out and experiment with card games, board games, and more.
- go sledding (on Anything)!
As a college student, your sled options are majorly limited. Plastic storage lids and cardboard can be used as a great makeshift sled. If the hill is steep, no matter the sled, you will have tons of fun!
- Binge watch a New (to you) Tv show
You can never go wrong sipping hot chocolate under a cozy blanket while watching a bingeworthy show, including some of my favorites like High Potential, Abbot Elementary, and Super Store.
- try a diy project
When it’s cold outside and you’re feeling crafty, a DIY project is the way to go! Scroll on Pinterest for inspiration or buy a premade kit online! From crocheting, to diamond painting, to air dry pottery, and more, there is always a new craft to try during these cold winter months.
- have a photo shoot in the snow
Freshly fallen snow makes for the perfect backdrop for Insta worthy pictures. Brave the cold and come away with some new beautiful photos!
- make a dessert
Chef it up with friends in the kitchen while making a tasty treat! There are even some fun no-bake desserts to make if your dorm doesn’t have a kitchen. With cookies, brownies, cake pops, single serving mug cakes, and more, there is bound to be a sweet treat to enjoy while it snows outside!