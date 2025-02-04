IUDs: Why I Love Mine and What You Should Know Before Considering One

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I know with the current state of the country and reproductive healthcare becoming more restrictive, many women are reconsidering their birth control/contraceptive options. I have an IUD, and I wanted to share my experience with it and what you should know before getting one.

Why I love the IUD

Intrauterine devices (IUDs) are well known for being one of the highest-quality forms of contraception. It has some of the highest effectiveness rates for preventing pregnancy and period management. IUDs come in a variety of brands and hormonal/nonhormonal options, so make sure to have a consultation with your OB/GYN to decide which brand is right for you.

Like many people, when it came to birth control, the first option I used was the contraceptive pill. The pill became very annoying very quickly, having to remember to take a pill at the same time every day, so I would end up missing a day or even forgetting if I had taken that medication already or not. However, an IUD is so convenient that you can get it placed and forget about it for up to 10 years! In addition, an IUD is also much more effective than an oral contraceptive. The pill can be up to 99% effective if used perfectly. However, most people don’t use it correctly all the time. Remembering to take it daily, and especially at the same time consistently, can be very difficult for some people, making the pill less reliable.

According to Planned Parenthood, this user error can allow the effectiveness to drop to only 93% effective.1 But with an IUD, the effectiveness is 99.8%, so with no risk of user error, women are much more protected with this option. Another perk of some IUDs is that, like most birth control options, they can also be used to manage heavy/painful periods, but specifically, IUDs can allow some women not to have a period while on birth control.

Things to know before your appointment

Like any contraceptive, IUDs are not perfect! After 5 years, the effectiveness can decrease from 99.8% to 99.3%, which is still higher than an oral contraceptive.2 This 0.5% decrease doesn’t sound like much, but it is still something to consider when reproductive health care is more restrictive.

Unlike an oral contraceptive, an IUD insertion can be painful for some women. This pain is primarily due to a sharp medical tool called a tenaculum used to stabilize the cervix during the insertion. Essentially, the cervix is pierced and held in place. However, this doesn’t have to be the case. Many offices now use vacuums and other tools to stabilize the cervix that doesn’t require as much pain, so when consulting your doctor, don’t be afraid to ask how the procedure is done and whether they use a tenaculum.

In addition, with pain management, some offices offer lidocaine injections that can numb the cervix before insertion. Still, once again, this can vary from office to office, so make sure to ask your physician. Personally, my physician didn’t use a tenaculum, making my experience a lot more pain-free than some. So, if you’re hesitant about getting an IUD simply because you’ve heard horror stories from other women, it could be a good idea to call your OB/GYN and ask for more details on the procedure and pain management. It doesn’t have to be a painful and terrible experience!

Size Matters!

Regarding the different kinds of IUDs, some brands make smaller sizes! The two main smaller IUDs are hormonal and called Skyla (which is smaller than the typical Mirena IUD) and the Kyleena (which is even smaller than the Skyla). These smaller IUDs are beneficial for women with smaller uteruses and for women who have not given birth. These IUDs have been said to be more comfortable and less painful, so this is another conversation one can have with their doctor.3

Lastly, a reminder for patients is that there are also different sizes of speculums (the tool used to open the vaginal canal and allows the cervix to be more visible). Speculums come in many different sizes, so if you are ever worried about painful exams or insertions, it is always acceptable to ask for a smaller speculum.

