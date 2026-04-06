How to Stay Motivated During Spring Semester

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring semester is an easy time to fall behind. Whether it’s due to the amazing 70 degree weather or only getting one long break, it’s completely normal to get excited about these moments. But on top of that, staying on top of assignments plays a huge role because you don’t want to be slumped. I have some recommendations as to how you all can do amazing this semester by using these tips that work!

First and foremost, always make time for yourself! I feel it’s important to take breaks in between because you don’t want to get a headache; move your body and divert your mind to something else. I would recommend setting an hour timer and locking in for that hour and another 15 minute timer to stretch, go to the bathroom, doomscroll, or even reward yourself with a sweet treat.

Secondly, find a quiet, peaceful study area that has little to no distractions. I personally like to study at the Gutman Library or even Hayward in one of the study rooms with my friends because you won’t hear any noises and there are whiteboards to write down information. I feel studying in a quiet area where you have more space motivates you in a way to get your assignments done or even study for an assignment without any distractions. If I could recommend, I would book a study room because it helps a lot!

Third, if the weather is nice, study outside and get vitamin D! This is one of my favorite things to do because 70 degree weather motivates me to sit outside for hours and do work. Go to cafes as well, whether it’s Vault and Vine or downtown Philly, go out! It’s a great feeling of change and you can always stop by to get ice cream and drinks as well with your friends to balance school and social life!

Lastly, make a to-do list. If you have plans on weekends, list assignments you need to finish and finish the day before so you don’t have to do them over the weekend!