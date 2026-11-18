This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Recently, I’ve been frequenting Center City a lot more for work. Something about being in the city does wonders for me and my mental, and traveling between campus and the city 2-3 times a week has reignited a zest for life in me, which has reminded me: I have free will.

I have total control and autonomy over my being and if I want to hit up a jazz bar after my shift, I can. And I did. I feel like this is a very “duh” notion for most people, but, as much as I love a good side quest, I’m not the type to throw myself into as many as I could. I think that’s because, for such a long time, side quests were a luxury, especially being back home where most adventures required access to a car.

Now that I am closer to the city for school and I have an established, affordable means of transportation (shout out the bus even though it has literally never been on time), I have no excuse to not do everything I want to do. So, what exactly is there to do in our great city Philadelphia?

The Rittenhouse Farmer’s Market It’s open every Tuesday and Saturday from 10-2, and there are a bunch of vendors whose products you can explore. With Christmas approaching, there is also the Christmas Village, opening next week, at JFK Plaza. Take time to head out if you can and immerse yourself in the season’s spirit. Movies There are AMCs in the Fashion District and on Broad Street screening all the latest films, as well as smaller theaters waiting to be discovered with their own unique film selections. Keeping an eye out for discount days, which can make going out for a movie fun and affordable. Food Spots There is no shortage of cute spots for coffee, meals, or sweet treats all around us. Building up a good rapport of places you love to dine in and hang out at can add a lot of flavor to your life by giving you fun and tasty locations to frequent off campus. Walks There are also plenty of parks around us, walking distance or further, depending on the vibe you’re going for. Sometimes a good walk is all you need to reset your mind, and it’s always fun to get a good change of scenery, especially now with the beautiful warm tones of fall. Free Classes Seeking out free courses in things like pottery, pilates, boxing, and more can give you a fun, spontaneous, new skill to try, and may introduce a new passion to your life.

As you can see, the city offers a lot year-round. Considering my proximity to all of this, it would be a shame to not take advantage of it, so I plan to make more of an effort to not let all this opportunity go to waste. For anyone else living in or near a city, I would encourage you to also take advantage of the benefits that come along with your location.