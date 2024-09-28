Have a Sweet Tooth? Here are 4 “Healthy-ish” Dessert Options

Personally, I am a person that has probably never gone a day without eating dessert after my dinner. My coffee consists of creamer. My yogurt consists of honey. My favorite bar consists of sugar also. At the end of the day, everything we eat has sugar in it whether we can taste it in high amounts or not. As I further into my medical studies and do my own personal research, I changed my mindset on how I was consuming sugar over the past two years. I have learned to replace man-made sugars with natural sugars. Keep in mind I said replacing, not fully eliminating. Here are the top four changes I made when it comes to sugar and desserts.
- Larabars
-
Larabars have six or less ingredients in them and the base consists of dates. Whenever I get really hungry in class I always pull these out because they’re small and yummy!
- Sweet Loren’s Cookies
-
I love my cookies, especially warm. However, most cookies that are bought from the store have a lot of crap in them. The only option is usually to bake them with your own ingredients, but after a long day at school, the last thing I’m doing is baking. Sweet Loren’s Cookies have the simplest, gluten free ingredients and the smallest of what the cookies consist of can be read and understood by anyone!
- Simple Mills banana muffin mix
-
Simple Mills is my all-time favorite brand. They’re known for their clean ingredients on the side of their box. As someone who loves banana muffins, especially during the fall, the mix is perfect for a quick bake—and they use healthy ingredients.
- Filled dates with unsalted peanut butter and dark chocolate
-
I feel like this was a trend on TikTok for a while, but it deserves the spotlight. Dates naturally have a very sweet taste and when you add peanut butter and dark chocolate with it, it’s like you’re eating a healthy snickers bar!