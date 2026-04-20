Finals Season is Among Us

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I know I am beyond stressed. There are exams to take, papers to write, and group projects to coordinate and submit. Fortunately, amongst all this chaos, the weather was kind enough to be pleasant, making it all a bit more bearable. The great weather we had this past week reminded me that, as much as I may feel the need to hole myself up and lock in on all the assignments I have to do, that can be as unproductive as doing no work at all if I don’t maintain a healthy balance of work and rest. For those of you who are like me and sometimes forget to take breaks, or if you find it hard to even get started with finals work, here are five tips for a successful, balanced last stretch of the semester.

Take enjoyable breaks We all know it’s important to take breaks when completing taxing tasks, but it’s important to take the right kind of break. A 15 minute scroll break may be all you need to give your mind a rest, but if that’s not cutting it for you and you don’t feel reset, despite having temporarily stepped away from your work, maybe you should step outside and take a walk or call a friend. Have a good playlist I’ve learned a solid upbeat, non-distracting playlist or album and some solid noise cancelling headphones are necessities for successful studying sessions, especially since many of us have a roommate living situation. You can’t really control what your roommates do or how loud they are, but you can tune them out. (My current album of choice is CANDY by Justine Skye). Create a plan Since coming to college, I’ve learned that things will not get done if I don’t write them down. Making weekly to-do lists is a system I’ve found works really well for me. A planner of any kind that allows you to divide up your time efficiently is a life saver, especially as you become more overwhelmed with work and more prone to forget things. Know your limits Time management is HUGE, especially during finals season because if you’re unable to divide up assignments effectively, it may come down to pulling regular all-nighters to get things turned in on time. If that works for you, more power to you. However, for those of us who can’t function at all without sleep, staying on top of what needs to be done and when can save you from being in a position where you need to pull all-nighters that lead to additional stress. That may mean sacrifices need to be made and you see people less or can’t go out as much, but unfortunately, this degree is not going to get itself. Treat yourself The treats don’t have to be crazy. If you’ve been meaning to do laundry or clean your room, but you’ve been drowning in work, get those tasks done in between assignments. Now, not only are you helping your mind by creating a clean space, but you’ll feel extra accomplished because you’ve accomplished a little bit more than you set out to do. Of course, traditional treats work too: buy something new, take yourself out, or find yourself a classic sweet treat. You could also engage in hobbies that had been sidelined in the name of schoolwork; whatever you have to do to make yourself happy.

There is a time and place for locking in, but it shouldn’t always come at the expense of your peace of mind. Finals are never going to be easy, but hopefully these tips can make it bearable.