End of Spring Semester Burnout is Real—Here’s How I’m Surviving It

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The end of every semester is brutal. Spring semester is even worse. When returning in the fall, most students do not have classes in the summer and can recharge. However, returning for spring semester entails only having 3-4 weeks off around the holidays, which are already a busy time. There isn’t much time to relax or take a break mentally before jumping right back into the books. I always dread spring semester and this one is far worse since it is the last spring semester that I have before I graduate. The end being visible ironically makes it feel so much further away. I am definitely feeling more burnt out this semester than ever, but I am somehow still chugging along. I have compiled a few tips that I have been implementing which may help some of you who are also struggling to find motivation during the homestretch before summer break.

1. Set yourself up in the first half of the semester

Unfortunately, it may be too late to apply this to this semester, but it is great to apply in the future. The first half of the semester is usually the portion in which students feel relatively recharged from winter break, even if it was short. Classes just beginning means that the material likely isn’t too complicated yet and projects/presentations are not stacking up. Given that this is the comparatively easier and less busy half of the semester, use it as an opportunity to set yourself up for the latter half. Put in the extra hours of studying to achieve as high a grade as possible to give you more wiggle room around finals. After all, when you’re burnt out, it would be nice to only need a 75% on your final to keep an A instead of a 95%, right? Additionally, start miscellaneous assignments and final projects with distant due dates early, if possible, to give yourself more time when professors cram everything into the last couple weeks.

2. Plan out the remaining 3-4 weeks of the semester

Once the last month or so of classes approaches, make a detailed list of due dates for all of the remaining assignments/exams/projects you have left to do before finals. It may seem daunting, but it doesn’t take long to plan out each individual week. By knowing exactly what you need to do each day, it reduces the stress of figuring out time management, prevents assignments from piling up, and makes the most efficient use of your valuable time.

3. Grant yourself extra grace

Spring semester is hard. It’s okay to be burnt out and feel like you can’t always adhere to a strict schedule. Give yourself grace and even if you have a long list of things to do, begin with something small. If you have a larger assignment, just do the bare minimum: start it. Even if all you do is work on it for ten minutes or simply create a Word doc, it makes it easier for your brain to return and keep working on it. Your brain does not like unfinished tasks and finds it significantly easier to become motivated once a task is started.

4. Avoid the nap trap

Naps are a trap!!! Any time I say to myself, “I’ll just take a quick 45-minute power nap after class so I can be energized to do more work later,” I end up taking an hour-and-a-half nap and lose all motivation to get out of my comfy bed. Don’t get me wrong—naps are incredibly important and can be very helpful for productivity. However, if you’re like me and often find your flow being interrupted by an enticing nap, don’t do it. Naps are hard to refuse, so on days before exams or when you have a lot of work to do, go to the library or your favorite study spot. Try to avoid studying at home—especially in bed—as it is likely you will find yourself asleep shortly after.

5. Envision summer for motivation

I find it very helpful to imagine how relaxing and fun my summer will be. It makes all of the hard work that I’m doing now feel worth it and like summer is my reward. The countdown to the last day of class has helped me power through the remaining weeks. Though, it is important to not get too carried away into the future and make sure to remain in the present moment. If you focus too much on summer, you’ll begin to act half-heartedly and willingly scrape by just to push through it, even if you regret it later.