Easy Plants to Start Your Summer Garden

Now that springtime is here, a lot of us are thinking about starting a garden. Whether it is just a daydream, or you are about to get supplies, here are some things to know about your new hobby (source: I have been gardening since I was four).

Your garden does not need to be Pinterest-worthy to be worthwhile, and it probably will not be in the beginning. If this is your first time gardening, try a few potted herbs. Potted plants are a great accessible option if you have a limited outdoor space, want to liven up an indoor space, or are just bringing your outdoor plants inside for the winter. An herb garden was the first independent gardening project I have ever started, and it is still up and running with about twelve different plants! Mint and basil are two of the easiest to grow and have some great culinary uses. You can use the mint in tea or desserts, and the basil can be added to lots of sauces. Before bringing a plant indoors, always check if it is toxic to your pets!

Although most plants are pretty affordable at home improvement stores and plant nurseries, they are easier than you think to grow from seed! It will take a few weeks longer to harvest than buying a mature plant, but it is definitely worth it, and you will save money getting a $5 pack of seeds rather than a $5+ plant. All you need is a plastic tray or egg carton with a few holes at the bottom for water drainage, soil, and seeds. It is that simple, and it will make your room smell better than a candle! Pro tip- set your indoor plant near an open window or fan if you eventually plan to move it outside. This wil strengthen your plant’s stem against wind.

If you want to be a bit more ambitious and start with an outdoor fruit, allow me to recommend strawberries! They are a very fast-growing, resiliant plant and can be grown in the grown, in a large pot, or even from a hanging basket. They grow by spreading vines into the ground next to them, so they’ll fill up a plot of dirt very quickly, and will produce a great harvest in the middle of the summer! I’ve also had a lot of luck with zucchini and other squashes, but they will probably grow much larger than you see in the grocery store, so come prepared with lots of recipes for them.