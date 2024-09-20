Comfort vs Functionality: The Importance Of Making Your Space Yours 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter.

Everyone knows how important it is to sweep, do your laundry, and dust your room. However, making your room a comfortable and enjoyable space for yourself was not something I completely understood until this summer.

I always prioritized keeping my bedroom as clean as possible with enough open space to throw my bag down after practice, do my homework, and get whatever amount of sleep I could before the next morning. So, my room was organized functionally: my bed was in the middle of my room, so I had space for a nightstand on each side and my desk was by my window for the best sunlight. Although it worked functionally, I realized I was never comfortable in my room before. I had no decorations, no posters, and everything in my room was either black, white, gray, or gold (the typical millennial marble color scheme).

After decorating my college dorm with items that I actually liked, I realized I wanted to make my bedroom at home as comfortable as possible. Black, white, and gray became purple, pink, and green; stuffed animals are now in every corner; my walls are filled with precious memories and cute posters. I pushed my bed towards my window so I could enjoy staring out my window when it snows/rains and wake up to the beaming sun. My desk was pushed towards my closet and my nightstands were between my bed and desk so I could draw a line between comfort and function. My room now has a candle on every surface, tons of warm and cool lights, a wall for music and design, an in-progress Polaroid wall, and a DIY chair made of couch cushions. It is the perfect, girly, comfortable, cozy room full of my different interests and tastes.

I love my room more than I ever have. I am genuinely excited to go back home to my own space. I hope your room brings you just as much joy and comfort.