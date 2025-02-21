Balancing Midterms, Spring Break Plans, and the Chaos of Life 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter.

I told myself I wouldn’t let spring break planning distract me from midterms. I had a system: keep track of deadlines, study in advance, and avoid falling into the “I’ll just do it later” trap. Simple, right?

Then the Eagles made the Super Bowl. Then a million events popped up on my calendar. Then I caught myself scrolling flights to Paris when I should have been reviewing case law for class.

If you’re like me—juggling midterms while trying to plan the perfect spring break—you know how easy it is to get sidetracked. The excitement of upcoming travel, social events, and everything else happening outside of school makes it tempting to push work to the last minute. But after years of learning the hard way (hello, all-nighters that left me questioning my life choices), I’ve figured out how to stay on top of midterms and enjoy spring break stress-free.

Step One: Acknowledge the Distractions (Then Get Back on Track)

I’ll be honest—when the Eagles won the NFC Championship, my first thought wasn’t, “Let me go study.” It was, “Where am I watching the Super Bowl?” Pair that with Paris trip planning and a social calendar that somehow keeps filling up, and suddenly my study sessions felt more like afterthoughts.

But here’s the thing: distractions are inevitable. The key isn’t avoiding them completely—it’s knowing when to reel yourself back in. I gave myself time to celebrate the Eagles win, scroll through hotel options, and say yes to a few events. But once that was out of my system, I made a point to refocus.

Step Two: Break Down the Work Before It Breaks You

Midterms have a way of creeping up faster than expected. I knew if I didn’t start early, I’d end up drowning in assignments the week before my flight. So I did what any slightly panicked but determined student would do—I made a game plan.

• Prioritize the hardest assignments first. I tackled my longest papers and heaviest study sessions before the real midterm chaos set in.

• Break work into smaller steps. Writing a full research paper in one sitting is unrealistic. Writing one section at a time? Much easier.

• Set non-negotiable study times. I picked specific days and times to study, treating them like appointments I had to keep. That way, I wasn’t scrambling last minute.

Step Three: Balance the Fun Without Sabotaging Yourself

Let’s be real—telling yourself you’ll only focus on school until midterms are over is setting yourself up for failure. You need breaks. You need to enjoy life. The trick is making sure fun doesn’t completely derail you.

For me, that meant setting limits. I let myself fully enjoy the Super Bowl, but the next morning? Back to work. I said yes to a few events, but not so many that I felt overwhelmed. Instead of doom-scrolling Paris outfit inspiration for hours, I gave myself a set amount of time to plan the trip and then moved on.

Step Four: Avoid the Last-Minute Panic Before Takeoff

There’s nothing worse than getting on a flight while knowing you completely dropped the ball on school. I refuse to be the person frantically typing a discussion post at the airport gate.

So, I’m making sure my work is done before I leave. No “I’ll just finish this on the plane.” No “I’ll figure it out when I get back.” Midterms will be over, papers will be submitted, and the only thing I’ll be stressing about is whether I packed enough outfits for Paris.

Final Thoughts: Work Hard, Then Actually Enjoy Your Break

If you’re feeling overwhelmed trying to balance school, social life, and spring break plans—trust me, you’re not alone. But the best way to make sure you actually enjoy your trip (without midterm stress hanging over you) is to get your work done now.

So, celebrate your team’s wins, plan your trip, go to the events—but also show up for yourself academically. Because the only thing better than a well-earned spring break? Knowing you don’t have a disaster waiting for you when you get back.