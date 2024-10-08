I would say that I’m a person that’s not really picky when it comes to watching shows, whether it’s Hulu, Netflix, Disney+, or Prime. If I’m not reading a good book, then I’m watching shows in my free time. Here are my top four shows that have come out recently or have new seasons that have come out.
- Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
This is a new show on Netflix that stars the iconic Kristen Bell and Adam Brody. I loved watching this. It follows the unexpected relationship between a rabbi (Adam Brody) and a loud, fun podcaster who is somewhat atheist (Kristen Bell). So basically, the show follows two opposite people with extremely different beliefs and lifestyles. The show has so much comedy and I seriously loved all the main characters. Overall, the show portrays a healthy relationship and shows the hurdles they must face due to their different beliefs.
- Tell Me Lies (Hulu)
This show is getting popular on TikTok and is part of the top ten list on Hulu. Season 2 just came out a few weeks ago, and each episode gets released on Wednesdays. Compared to Nobody Wants This, this show follows an extremely toxic couple. I actually really hate the male lead because they portray him to be a manipulative man, and the show wants you to hate him. I really like this show because of the plots and obviously the drama, but it also allows you to feel and observe what happens on each side of a toxic relationship.
- Emily in Paris (Netflix)
Also another extremely popular show, Emily in Paris is supposed to a fun background show with fashion and drama. And I would put it on the same platform as shows like Gilmore Girls or Gossip Girl, where it’s more of a background show and not a show that you watch for a big plot. I usually watch the episodes while folding laundry or doing busy work. But I wouldn’t watch it while sitting on the sofa and concentering fully on the show.
- The Perfect Couple (Netflix)
This show just came out on Netflix also. The Perfect Couple follows a murder mystery in a wealthy family. It stars Nicole Kidman and Eve Hewson; I feel like both actors play psychological/murder mysteries well. The show keeps you on your toes cause after every episode you suspect someone different that could have done it.