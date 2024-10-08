Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
I would say that I’m a person that’s not really picky when it comes to watching shows, whether it’s Hulu, Netflix, Disney+, or Prime. If I’m not reading a good book, then I’m watching shows in my free time. Here are my top four shows that have come out recently or have new seasons that have come out.

Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

This is a new show on Netflix that stars the iconic Kristen Bell and Adam Brody. I loved watching this. It follows the unexpected relationship between a rabbi (Adam Brody) and a loud, fun podcaster who is somewhat atheist (Kristen Bell). So basically, the show follows two opposite people with extremely different beliefs and lifestyles. The show has so much comedy and I seriously loved all the main characters. Overall, the show portrays a healthy relationship and shows the hurdles they must face due to their different beliefs.

Tell Me Lies (Hulu)

This show is getting popular on TikTok and is part of the top ten list on Hulu. Season 2 just came out a few weeks ago, and each episode gets released on Wednesdays. Compared to Nobody Wants This, this show follows an extremely toxic couple. I actually really hate the male lead because they portray him to be a manipulative man, and the show wants you to hate him. I really like this show because of the plots and obviously the drama, but it also allows you to feel and observe what happens on each side of a toxic relationship.

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Also another extremely popular show, Emily in Paris is supposed to a fun background show with fashion and drama. And I would put it on the same platform as shows like Gilmore Girls or Gossip Girl, where it’s more of a background show and not a show that you watch for a big plot. I usually watch the episodes while folding laundry or doing busy work. But I wouldn’t watch it while sitting on the sofa and concentering fully on the show.

The Perfect Couple (Netflix)

This show just came out on Netflix also. The Perfect Couple follows a murder mystery in a wealthy family. It stars Nicole Kidman and Eve Hewson; I feel like both actors play psychological/murder mysteries well. The show keeps you on your toes cause after every episode you suspect someone different that could have done it.

