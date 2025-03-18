Zoloft: My Best Friend 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A large number of people struggle with anxiety and other mental health issues, especially college students. Between assignments and clubs, it can be challenging to juggle it all. But, there is one thing that has helped me with my anxiety: Zoloft.

Ever since I have been in college, I have been very active in my student organizations. I am the president of Management Association as well as Eta Sigma Delta. I am the vice president of the College of Business Student Advisory Council and the treasurer/fundraising chair for Her Campus. I am also a full time college student majoring in Hospitality Management. I have always managed my time well and got everything done that I needed to, but in the last year or so, something felt different.

It’s hard to explain why I felt different, but something was just off. My anxiety was starting to get worse, and I did not know why. I have always had anxiety, but this time it was on a different level. I was fretting over everything, big and small. If I locked a door, I had to go back and check to make sure I locked it. If I turned in an assignment, I had to go back every day to make sure I turned it in before it was due. My habits were getting out of control, and I needed help.

Anxiety runs in my family, so I knew that my mom would help me. I talked to her about how I was feeling, and I said that I wanted to discuss this with my doctor. She was very supportive and said that I should make an appointment. So, I made an appointment and discussed with my doctor how I was feeling. I told her that I did not know why I was feeling different, but I just felt something off. She asked me some questions, and she diagnosed me with OCD with anxiety. Now, no doctor needed to tell me that I had OCD. I have always known that. Ask anyone who knows me, and they can tell you that. But, my anxiety was starting to cause my OCD to become worse. So, she suggested that I start taking Zoloft and go to counseling.

When I first started taking it, I only took 25mg for my body to adjust to the new medication. I know some people have different side effects while taking it, but I did not have any. I felt perfectly fine. After taking that dose for a week, I increased my dosage to 50mg. I also did not have any side effects adjusting to the higher dosage, and I still do not have any side effects from taking it. Zoloft has been the medication that has helped me so much, and while it may not work for everyone, I highly suggest speaking to your doctor if you are struggling.

Not only has Zoloft helped me but so did going to counseling. Going to therapy or counseling is also a great way to receive help and learn coping skills to help manage your anxiety. I absolutely loved going to counseling. I went for six weeks, and my counselor helped me so much. He made me realize things that I did not realize before. He said that a lot of my problems come from wanting to control everything, which is so true. By the end of my six weeks, I stopped checking the doors to make sure they were locked and also stopped checking D2L constantly. I was honestly amazed how much progress I made in such a short amount of time.

If you are someone who is afraid of taking a new medication or afraid to talk to someone, there are coping skills that can help you with your anxiety. Some include deep breathing exercises, journaling, a healthy diet, meditation, and physical activity. There are so many coping mechanisms, but these are just some that anyone can do.

If you are someone who struggles with anxiety or other mental health issues, you are not alone. There are people out there that are willing to help. You just have to ask. My friends and family have been so supportive throughout this entire process, and I honestly don’t know what I would do without them. And my Zoloft of course.