Have you ever thought about a movie you used to love as a kid but can’t remember the name of the movie? Well I have, and here are some of the nostalgic movies that gave me this feeling. Hopefully something on this list is one of the movies you have been searching for.

Underdog

This movie was definitely one of my favorite movies as a kid. I would picture the dog flying around in his superhero costume but couldn’t come up with the name so it sent me searching online for “talking superhero dog movie” and now I can rewatch my favorite childhood movie.

Monster house

I know that now this movie is very popular and that it’s been on Netflix for a while, but for the longest time I could not remember the name of the movie with the evil house that eats children.

Flushed away

Anyone remember the movie where the pet mouse gets left home alone and gets flushed down the toilet by an unwanted visitor and the whole movie is about him trying to get back to his home. If so, this is the movie you have forgotten about.

Over the hedge

A group of animal friends has realized that they have new neighbors that are humans who have put up a hedge to block them out. The leader of the group, the raccoon, is teaching them the benefits of having these neighbors. They go in and take food from the humans, but they face the dangers of the Verminator.