The Best ‘Everything Shower’ Routine To Make You Feel Like THAT Girl

As a girl, I feel like I can speak for most of us when I say there is very few feelings that top the feeling of an everything shower. It took me a long time to perfect the routine to something that made me feel (and smell) amazing.

I always start off with a cleanse using bar soap. For me, I use Dove unscented. This step makes me actually feel clean, and like I’m getting rid of all the germs or other stuff from the day.

After this, I exfoliate. Typically I use Tree Hut Sugar Scrubs, specifically vanilla, but anyone works. If it’s a shave day, I’d shave after this. It’s weird, but I found using some conditioner to shave your legs with can help make it much smoother and easier. Usually, I turn the water to cold so I can get a closer shave. Nothing is more annoying than getting out of the shower and noticing you missed a spot… or a few.

Next, I use a liquid soap and cleanse again. This is to wash up and get rid of all the little hairs after shaving, but also just to add a scent. I usually use one from Bath and Body Works, or Dove. The second cleanse is totally optional, but I use it best for scent.

Moving onto our hair. Hair care is so important. Before a shower, I oil my roots and ends. Then, shampoo. Rinse with cold water so you don’t get any heat damage or frizz or color damager, and then shampoo and rinse again. Double cleansing help to get it really clean, the first cleanse more so focuses on rinsing out product.

After shampoo, I condition. I do a pretty thick layer and let it set for three minutes, again rinsing with cold. I use biotin focused shampoos and conditioners. When I’m doing this, I sometimes like to use a scalp massager to really get it in there, but also because it’s sorta therapeutic.

Once I rinse out my hair, I get out of the shower. I spray a leave-in conditioner. Then, while still damp but not soaked, I spray a body mist then put on a full body lotion. Something about the feeling of lotion on your legs, freshly shaved and freshly showered, is a top 5 for sure.

As girls, we all deserve to feel our very best – I hope this helps you to do that!