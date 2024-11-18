The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you like dinner meals that are really good and well seasoned I would recommend Texas Roadhouse. This is one of my favorite restaurants to eat at, so I decided to test out one locally that just opened. I will be talking about everything.

Parking

The parking alone was amazing. There are some restaurants that have very tight spacing and little room for parking. This parking lot had a lot of room for pulling into a spot, a ton of options for parking and a very wide lot in itself.

The Inside

The inside was an open concept and with lovely decor. They had a picture in the waiting room with the IUP logo, which represented the community that widely ranges around this location. I have been to a ton of different locations. I haven’t seen one with that type of portrait. The bar portion of the Texas roadhouse had LED signs and also a star statement piece on the ceiling. I will say if you are not a fan of taxidermy do not go here, or any other Texas Roadhouse.

Food

A friend and I had gone so we had gotten a decent amount of food. Obviously if you have ever been to Texas Roadhouse you have had their rolls. The rolls were very nice like always and you can not forget their statement piece butter 10/10.

I got a mango margarita and it was really good. The drink came out and it was a big margarita, so you definitely get what you pay for. There was a lime, mango bites with tajin on them, and a sugar rim. It was really delicious and there was not really an alcohol taste to it (Yes, I am 21).

We got a loaded potato skin appetizer, that’s what they like. I will say I do not like potato skin on anything but these came out and were so good. They were a massive appetizer, basically taking a giant potato and cutting it with an apple cutter. I would give that a 7.8/10, the friend would have given them a 10/10.

The meals came out and I got an 11 ounce medium rare steak with mashed potatoes (cheese and sour cream) and fries (with ranch). The steak was cooked perfectly with a little pink on the inside and the seasoning that they cook with is just delicious, there was no need for any steak sauce. The mashed potatoes were almost flowing over the bowl and all I did was add a little bit of salt to them and they were really good, even with the little bites of the skin throughout. The fries come with what I’m guessing is a Cajun seasoning and then dipped in the homemade ranch was just phenomenal. I got enough to have leftovers and they still tasted amazing the next day but obviously better there.

The service

I might be a little biased with this because I am a server myself and understand how to do the job.

At Texas Roadhouse they worked like a family, especially with it being the grand opening everyone was working with each other and helping get things out. Our server’s name was Chase (I did get permission to use his name in this article), we were his very first table that he had gotten. He kept up with the drinks, he remembered what we had and the sauces that came with the food. He was checking in on our table in a very timely manner and getting what we needed if we asked quickly. He was a really good server and when I go back and he is working I will be requesting him.

Overall

The experience was amazing and especially for the grand opening with a line wrapped around the food and the service was perfect. I would highly recommend going to check out the Texas Roadhouse in Indiana PA.