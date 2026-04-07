Surviving a Bad Roommate

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Everyone imagines that when you go to college, your roommate is going to be your instant best friend. You experience the late-night talks, grocery runs, the dining hall food together, and inside jokes for life. Sometimes that happens. Sometimes… it doesn’t.

A bad college roommate can turn a tiny dorm room into a daily stress test. Maybe they blast music while you’re studying, invite people over without asking, leave laundry and food everywhere, or treat your stuff like it’s community property. In a space smaller than most bedrooms, even the small habits feel huge.

What makes it harder in college is that you can’t really escape. You study there. You sleep there. It’s supposed to be your safe space while you adjust to the brand-new environment.

If you’re dealing with this, you’re not alone, and you’re not “too sensitive.” College is already overwhelming. It’s okay to want basic respect and quiet.

The best move? Communicate early. Be clear about boundaries. Involve an RA if needed. And to remember that the dorm life is temporary.

One day, the bad roommate will just be a funny story you tell and a lesson in what you absolutely won’t tolerate again.