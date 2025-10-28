Study Music

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

What helps you focus while doing homework? Most students listen to music while they study. But what kind of music do they listen to? Does it actually help them study, or is it distracting them from their studies without them actually realizing?

For me, listening to music typically helps me study. There are certain songs, though, that are off limits because I will instantly get distracted. Recently, I’ve found that listening to movie soundtracks is less distracting due to the lack of lyrics, but it has to be specific soundtracks because, once again, I get distracted very easily. Listening to The Imperial March while you are on a time crunch to get an assignment done is absolutely the best type of motivation. It feels like Darth Vader himself is chasing you down, and the only way to save yourself is to complete your assignment!

Take a moment to really think about yourself. Are you the type of person who gets easily distracted by music with lyrics? Maybe listening to movie soundtracks or even classical music would help! Give it a try: even if it does not work, you tried something new to help enhance your study or homework habits. If you do not listen to music while doing homework or studying and you feel that you might not be doing as well as you would like to, try listening to music! You can try both types of music, songs with lyrics and songs without.

You might be the type of person who cannot focus with music playing, and that is okay! Everybody has their “thing” that helps them, and for some, they might discover that music is exactly what they needed to help them lock in.