Pumpkin and Squash Soup Recipe for Fall!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Pumpkin and squash recipe!

With fall here, and the cold rainy days coming (maybe they are already here for you), I thought people would love this soup recipe. Who doesn’t love a good soup? This soup is made with two ingredients that everybody loves to pick: pumpkin and Squash. The following is my grams recipe that she wrote down a long time ago. If you don’t have some of the ingredients, you can work around it.

Ingredients lists include:

1 small pumpkin (doesn’t matter where it’s from, just make sure you wash it) (make sure they are cut into cubes, and you need about 1 cup)

1 medium Butternut Squash (If you like pumpkin more, use less of the Butternut squash) (We use about 3 cups, and make sure that you cube these also)

1 Yellow onion (optional)

3 to 4 garlic cloves, minced (now at the time we didn’t have real garlic, we had Jarlic, so if you have that instead, use about 3 tablespoons)

2 tablespoons of extra-virgin olive oil (we used vegetable oil instead, if you don’t have it)

4 to 5 cups of vegetable or chicken broth (if you don’t eat meat, vegetable broth is perfect)

1 cup of coconut milk. If you don’t like coconut or are allergic, you can use half and half

Seasonings

Salt about 1 tsp or however much you want

Pepper about 1 tsp or however much you want

Ground nutmeg about ½ tsp

Ground cinnamon (for a bit of fall) about ¼ tsp

*If you want to add any other seasonings, you can

Now, the instructions for making this amazing soup that will probably make you want to make this for a month straight:

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 400°F (200 degree C). Cut your pumpkin and butternut squash into cubes Scoop out all the seeds from the pumpkin and from the squash (you can throw them out or you can roast them to put as a topping for your soup). Take your pumpkin and squash cubes and put them on a baking sheet with a little bit of oil of your choosing. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Put it in the oven and roast for about 30 to 40 minutes or until you can smush your squash and pumpkin. In a large pot or even a Dutch oven, heat your last tablespoon of oil over medium heat. Add your onion and make sure you chop it before you put it in the pot. Let the onion sauté for about 5 to 7 minutes, until your onion is softened. Add your garlic and let it cook for a minute until you smell it around your house. By now, your Squash and Pumpkin should be out of the oven, and you’re going to add that to your pot with your garlic and onions. Now you’re going to add in your vegetable or chicken broth. Then you’re going to let it come to a simmer, and once you see it come to a simmer, we are going to lower the heat and let it cook for about 10 to 15 minutes. Once you let it cook for 10 to 15 minutes, we are going to take it off the heat and transfer it to the counter. We are going to use an immersion blender to make the pumpkin and squash into a puree (if you don’t have an immersion blender, you can use a regular smoothie blender, but make sure you do it in batches). Add it back to the pot you used before and stir in your coconut milk (or half and half), nutmeg, and cinnamon. Add any other spices you want to add. Once all of that is done put it back on the burner and bring it to a simmer (not a boil), add salt and pepper to taste, and serve.

I hope you like this recipe, and I hope you enjoy the soup. If you want croutons, cut up little pieces of an Italian baguette and sprinkle them with some melted butter and seasonings, and put them in the oven for 350-degree F for about 3-5 minutes or until they are golden brown.