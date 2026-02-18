My Top 5 Thanksgiving Side Dishes

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Her Campus at iup

Thanksgiving side dishes

1. Stuffing – Stuffing is one of my favorites because it’s just so good. My Nana has this tradition of making her stuffing into balls, and it is so amazing. Stuffing just consists of bread, celery, poultry seasoning, butter, eggs, and vegetable broth, but I think you can also use chicken broth. Their bite-sized shape makes them easy to serve, share, and customize however you want. They also look adorable on the table and feel like an add-on to your Thanksgiving dish.

2. Mac and Cheese- Specifically baked mac and cheese with breadcrumbs on top for added crunch. Mac and cheese is one of the easiest things to make and one of the best things to eat during Thanksgiving. It pairs perfectly with every other dish on the table, adding warmth and balance to the heavier flavors of turkey and stuffing. Loved by kids and teenagers, young adults (like me), and older adults, mac and cheese never gets old in the sense of always wanting it. It’s also a dish that never gets left behind; even the lactose intolerant people eat it.

3. Cranberry sauce – Most people think cranberry sauce tastes gross, but I love it. It is so amazing, and it’s such a refreshing thing to eat after eating so many hot foods. It is also such an amazing thing to have as a dessert after eating turkey. It adds flavor balance, keeps every bite from feeling too heavy, and makes turkey taste a thousand times better. One thing I should say is don’t combine everything at once, that’s when cranberry sauce tastes bad.

4. Mashed potatoes – These are superior to any other side dish. They make Thanksgiving. Even though people would say it was the turkey that held Thanksgiving together, I say that it is mashed potatoes that hold Thanksgiving together. They soak up gravy like a dream, balance out stronger flavors, and give the whole meal that cozy, homemade feel. Simple yet irresistible.

5. Deviled Eggs – Last but certainly not least, we have deviled eggs. Deviled eggs are so good that they feel like a reward on Thanksgiving. They’re easy to grab, easy to love, and always disappear first from the appetizer table. Their smooth filling is so good, and I just love how easy they are to make, too. They balance thanksgiving and make sitting around the table with those annoying family members that tick you off worth being around. No matter how fancy or simple the meal is, deviled eggs bring a guaranteed crowd-pleasing balance to Thanksgiving.