My Top 5 Essentials for Surviving the Flu

As someone who has the immune system of a rock, I am going to tell you how I just barely survived my back-to-school flu.

The number one thing that helped me through my illness was vitamin C powder. It’s honestly not my favorite because, to me, it’s disgusting; it tastes like watered-down orange Fanta. Although disgusting, it truly helps get whatever you have inside you out. Mix it with orange juice in the morning, and you will be good for the rest of the day. You are not cured, but your symptoms do get knocked down a notch.

Tissues: I know this may be obvious, but they are absolutely essential to survive any type of sickness. If you’re not blowing everything out of you every chance you get, then you will never get better.

Sleep: another obvious one, but when you don’t get enough sleep, your body will shut down. Now imagine that while being sick–you are going to be worse than how you were. The sleep plus vitamin C combo had me waking up like a new person.

Steaming showers: if you’re not a scalding hot shower person like me, then this is for you. A steaming hot shower will release everything you have in you and more.

Nasal spray: This is optional. I know when I’m sick, some days my nose is running like Usain Bolt, but on others, my nose is drier than the Sahara desert. When I have those days, a nasal spray is like a godsend. It revives me like no other, and my nose doesn’t hurt anymore.

I hope this list was helpful, and none of you suffer like I did. Stay safe and healthy out there!