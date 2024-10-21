Movies I’m Excited About, and You Should Be Too

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This year many amazing movies have come out, and a few not so good (It Ends With Us). Here are a few more yet to come out this year that I am excited for, and you should be too.

We Live in Time

A romantic journey between characters played by Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield. Releasing in theatres October 18th, 2024. This film captures both the highlights of relationships intertwined with the heart wrenching and tragedy that comes with being in love and being alive. This movie follows its characters through decades of their lives showing the good, the bad, and the ugly moments of life.

Moana 2

This sequel, releasing November 27th, 2024, follows another journey of Moana joined by Maui once again. The trailer depicts yet another journey through the sea, answering the calls of her ancestors. New characters and new villains are certain and we can only hope this film does the first Moana justice.

Wicked

This highly anticipated film, releasing on November 22nd, 2024, has many people on the edge of their seats. With its big names and even bigger expectations, I’m hopeful that this film will be able to live up to the Wicked legacy.

The Wild Robot

A not super well-known release coming to theatres November 3rd, 2024. This adventure of a rouge robot exploring and surviving on a deserted island, learning about nature and becoming friends with animals. This movie is a family adventure involving some elements of fantasy, a heartwarming film that I’m sure will become a family favorite.