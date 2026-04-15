IUPatties Weekend!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

St. Patrick’s Day weekend isn’t just a holiday. It’s controlled chaos in the best way.

Your day usually starts early. Like…way too early. Music is blasting before noon, you already see everyone in green, and that feeling across campus that today is not going to be like any normal day.

Sometimes I forgot to even eat first because I get so excited to get out there. Classes? Technically still happening, attendance is questionable, and there are people from all over coming up just to experience it. By afternoon, it’s everywhere. Dorms, apartments, front lawns, every space gets taken over with people to celebrate. You’ll see people you’ve never talked to before suddenly acting like lifelong friends, and someone’s always trying (and failing) to organize a plan.

And that’s the thing, plans don’t survive St. Patrick’s Day in college.

You might start at one place and end up three houses, two group chats, and a completely different friend group later. There’s music coming from every direction, people laughing in the streets, and a kind of chaotic energy that only exists on days like this.

By the end of the day, I’m sure your phone is dead, you lost some of your group, and somebody definitely already lost their purse or their jacket. By the end of it, though, there is always a story worth telling. By the end of the night, everyone’s exhausted, slightly dehydrated, and already talking and laughing about moments that literally just happened hours ago.

That’s St. Patrick’s Day in college, though. Even if you don’t go out and celebrate, it’s messy, loud, unpredictable, and somehow one of the most memorable days of the year.