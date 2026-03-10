Is 56 Days the Hottest New Thriller Show!?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This show immediately piqued my interest from my first trailer watch. Avan Jogia plays Oliver Kennady and Dove Cameron plays Ciara Wyse, or is that even their real names? You’ll have to watch and find out!! I have been dying for a new show with Dove Cameron and haven’t seen Jogia since his Victorious days. The chemistry is crazy, and the story is even crazier. Every episode, you are left wondering who is dead and who did it? This novel adaptation is a constant back and forth between the victim and the suspect. This show will have you on the edge of your seat! The captivating thriller explores the time between the two’s relationship and the suspicious murder found in their shared apartment. Avan Jogia plays Oliver Kennady, and Dove Cameron plays Ciara Wyse, or is that even their real names? You’ll have to watch and find out!! This show is listed as TV-MA, so watch with care and enjoy as much as I did!