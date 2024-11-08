How to Take Care of Yourself During a Long Study Session

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In college we all have days that the assignments pile up and you know that you are going to be in the library for hours. Even if you are the most organized person that gets their assignment done as soon as possible, somehow our professors get on the same wavelength making everything due on the same day. Sometimes the stress of these days make it hard to be healthy, so let’s talk about some ways to stay productive and healthy at the same time.

Get organized

First things first, write out everything that you need to get done that day. Include how long you think each thing is going to take, and how much of a priority it is. Once you have everything written down, figure out what order you are going to do them in so that you can make sure you get it all done in the time allotted.

leave your dorm

Studying in your dorm is fine, but changing the environment it good to keep you focused and avoid distractions. Personally, I know that if I am near my bed… I will be napping. Going to a library, coffee shop, picnic table, or every just a lobby in your dorm building can be a great place for you to study. Bring your headphones, laptop, books, snacks, and keep yourself engaged in your work.

Drink water

This is self-explanatory, but make sure you have a water bottle with you and drink it consistently throughout the day. Staying hydrated helps your brain a lot, and you will think clearer and feel generally better throughout the day.

take breaks

When you write out your study plan make sure to schedule in time to take breaks. Every hour or so, take a few minutes to get up, stretch, eat a snack, and do whatever you feel you need in the moment. This will give you something to look forward to while doing your assignments and keep you energized and moving throughout the day.

eat

Sometimes studying can be stressful and we either forget or are too anxious to eat. Schedule in times to get full meals while studying, or prepare these meals beforehand and eat them while studying. If you are going to a library, make sure you pack some snacks with you that have protein and enough calories to keep you feeling satisfied throughout the day.

you’ve got this

College is stressful and if you are new to it, the new environment can make it hard to focus and take care of yourself at the same time. Make sure to give yourself grace and make taking care of your physical and mental health a top priority. Believe in yourself and know that you are capable of getting it done and achieving everything you want to achieve.