How To Stay Motivated During The Last Month of School

In my opinion, April is an awkward time of the school year. The combination of looming finals and depressing weather make the final full month of school feel incredibly slow. With the excitement of Patties over, it feels like there is nothing left to look forward to. It’s easy to lose the motivation to be productive and social during the second half of the spring semester. So, I wanted to share 3 of my favorite ways to stay motivated during this last month of school.

Avoid Your Dorm

This is easier said than done, as nobody wants to be outside in this rainy, gloomy weather. But, speaking from experience, you will feel even worse if you only leave your dorm to get food and go to class. A good way to get out of this slump is to try and study in places other than your room, like the library. Changing your environment and surrounding yourself with other people studying is the perfect way to force yourself to be productive. It will up your motivation and remove the temptation to bed rot all day.

Find Things To Look Forward To

Even though summer is in a month, it can feel a lifetime away. So, it’s always good to have smaller events that are sooner to get excited for. This can be anything, from a club you enjoy, to going out with your friends at the end of the week. No matter what you plan, finding and scheduling things to look forward to will make the last month of school go by faster and feel way more bearable. Keeping a fun event in the back of your mind while you work or study is the perfect incentive to be productive, too.

Romanticize The Rain

It’s hard to want to go out and socialize in this unpredictable weather. But, using the bad weather as an excuse not to do anything can make your mental health suffer. Planning cozy indoor activities with your friends is a great way to take advantage of the cold, rainy weather. At times when you can’t do anything outside, planning movie marathons, crafts, games, or even a paint and sip will help you and your friend group feel like you’re not missing out.