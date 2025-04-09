How to Deal with the Spring Semester Illness

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s that time of year, especially after the crazy IUPatties weekend, when everyone starts coming down with a mystery illness. As a victim of this more times than I can count on one hand, I have so many tips and tricks for anyone who is struggling with the infamous spring semester illness. Here are some DIY college student and cost-efficient tips to help you fight it!

Warm foods and beverages

Anything warm and mushy is gonna have you feeling better quicker than you would think. You should invest in herbal teas and soups, especially oatmeal!. The less effort it requires to chew, the better. Also, as an Italian, I’ll take any excuse to talk about pastina. It’s such an easy make, just chicken broth and small pasta shapes in a pot. Any foods and beverages you can incorporate other healthy ingredients like veggies and home remedies will help with your immune system and make you feel better. Speaking of other ingredients:

honey

Honey is your best friend for really any illness, especially if you have a sore throat. It has so many healthy benefits, tastes good, and can be incorporated into a lot of other things. Incorporating this into some tea or oatmeal, or even just taking a spoonful of it will help you in the long run.

apple cider vinegar

This one is definitely an acquired taste. But I’ve found that doing a spoonful or shot (whichever is easier) of apple cider vinegar every morning, even when you aren’t sick, helps a lot with your health overall. It fights any bacteria you have going on in the ear, nose, and throat area, and It also helps with bloating!

rest!

Fomo is the root of all evil. As a victim myself, I know how hard it can be to avoid a fun night out. This also applies to other responsibilities, like clubs and school. Yes, all of these things are important, but you and your health are the most important above all else. You cannot be the best version of yourself, have the most fun, and excel at what you need to to if you are straining to get it done. Skip the partying just for one weekend, and take some time to relax. If you are sick, It’s definitely your body telling you how much you need your rest!

dayquil and nyquil

The at-home remedies will be your best friend, but these will be your family. Don’t get me wrong, these things are expensive, but they are an investment worth making. These are so great to have on tap when you aren’t feeling up to school or any other responsibilities you have, but you need to get done.

salt water gargle

You heard me right. If you have a sore throat, you should gargle warm salty water regularly. It provides relief over time and fights any bacteria happening in that area. It does provide comfort during the moment, but it is something you need to keep up in order to feel relief. It’s also not the most attractive or pleasant thing in the world, but it’s very worth it!

warm compress

If you are having a very sore throat, sinus pressure, or your ear is hurting, a warm compress or a heating pad provides immediate relief. If you don’t have a microwavable or electric heating pad, you can soak a rag with some warm water, and that will do the trick.

I am by no means a doctor, but I am a junior in college who has been fighting the mystery illness for three years now. I hope my experience of fighting these illnesses is worth something and can help you fight them as well!