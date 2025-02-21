The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter.

Looking for a good movie to watch? Well I believe you are in the right place! Whether it is a movie night with the girls, a significant other, or by yourself! Here are 5 movies I think everyone should watch!!

Thelma and Louise

Starting off strong with a movie from 1991, Thelma and Louise! This movie is about two best friends running from the law, and let me tell you, they are pretty good at it! It started off as an innocent weekend trip, but after Louise, played by Genna Davis, did a shocking thing for Thelma, played by Susan Sarandon, and they end up in a huge police chase. This movie is considered a feminist awakening with two lead women roles, ones with fire and push boundaries (in a good way, obviously). It received 6 Academy Awards nominations and won 1 Oscar! Viewer discretion is advised as there is violence and assault involved. It can be watched for free on Tubi!

In your eyes

This is my all time favorite movie, and it’s sad that not many people have watched it(I have also been gate keeping it, #sorrynotsorry! I have watched it dozens of times, but honestly, it is so worth the watch. This movie is about two people who have some sort of telepathic bond and become extremely connected with a bittersweet ending. This movie stars Rebecca Porter as Zoe Kazan and Michael Stahl-David as Dylan Kershaw. Unfortunately, this movie didn’t receive any nominations or awards, even though it was totally deserved (in my opinion)! It used to stream on Netflix but they removed it years ago:( I usually watch it on YouTube by looking up “In Your Eyes Full Movie”.

Romy and Michele’s High School reunion

I remember being young, probably around 9 years old and watching this movie with my dad. Again, this movie is about two best friends (what can I say?? These are my favorite!) who embark on a road trip for their 10-year high school reunion. They make up a story to make their lives seem better than it actually is! Lisa Kudrow as Michele and Mira Sorvino as Romy, two of the best, of course! This movie received 4 nominations, but unfortunately did not win any awards…but does a movie really need a reward to show that it’s good? No. This movie can be watched on Amazon Prime Video for $3.99 and on Disney+ with a subscription. Also exciting news, a sequel is officially in the works nearly 30 years later!

Clueless

Clueless is a 1995 classic, and takes you back to high school. Cher, played by Alicia Silverstone, plays match maker at her high school. When she hooks up her teachers, she takes on the role of giving a makeover to the new girl. Then falls in love with her stepbrother (am I the only one who finds this a bit crazy??!)… This movie received 6 awards and 12 nominations, mostly for Silverstones amazing acting! I believe this movie used to be on Netflix but they removed it (BOO for them); it can be watched on Amazon Prime Video for $3.99.

Angus, thongs and perfect snogging