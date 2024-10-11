Forgive My Northern Attitude, I’m Seasonally Depressed

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter.

If you are someone who struggles with the lack of sunlight and colder weather, I completely understand what you are going through. Those winter blues are not it, and can be really hard to manage. As someone who has experienced the winter blues, I have curated a self-care tip list to help you get through those periods of no motivation, and help get you back up and engaged in everyday life!

Go For A Walk: It is extremely important to try and get yourself up and moving everyday, so going for a walk is the perfect exercise! A short walk frequently will help your body, and it allows you to get some fresh air, which may help improve your mood! While it may not always be an option to go for a walk, doing some form of exercise to get your body moving is very important.

Add Vitamin D: According to physicians, adding vitamin D to your daily diet may help with the winter blues. Because we experience a lack of sunlight during the colder months, it can be beneficial for us to find ways to gain that vitamin D we are lacking.

Have A Good Diet: While I know it’s not always the easiest to maintain a healthy and balanced diet, it can really help our mental health while we are experiencing those winter blues. A good diet allows us to gain energy and nutrition, which will help our overall well-being during those colder months.

Follow A Routine: During the period of colder weather and a lack of daylight, we can fall into a routine of sleeping too much, or sometimes not enough. It is extremely important to find a sleep schedule that works for you and try to stick with it. Making sure you get between 6-8 hours of sleep every night will help your overall well-being by helping regulate your energy levels and mood.

Light Therapy: According to the National Institute of Mental Health individuals should try and expose themselves to bright lights because it reminds our brains of sunlight. Doing this may help increase your mood, and your energy levels.

Stay Connected To Others: I know from personal experience that when those sad moods hit, sometimes you just want to be alone. When we are struggling, it is really important to make sure that we stay connected to our friends who bring that ‘sunshine’ into our lives. Self isolation is something we tend to do really quickly, but this only adds to our feelings of loneliness. Staying connected to people who want to help and be there for you are the best type of people to be around!

Help Is Always Available: If those feelings of extreme depression start to become too overwhelming, it is really important to seek help. Whether that is from a trusted adult, a therapist, or a mental health coach, make sure you get connected. It is really easy to fall into a dark place, but please remember that it is all going to be okay! You are loved, you are cared for, and you matter!!