Bibliotherapy: Its Definition and Its Mental Health Benefits

While Bibliotherapy has a wide range of definitions, Merriam-Webster defines it as “The use of reading materials for help in solving personal problems or for psychiatric therapy,” similar to the definition “the therapeutic use of select reading material” (Psychology Today). Bibliotherapy is used for groups facing various mental health challenges, such as anxiety, depression, grief, post-traumatic stress, addiction, postpartum depression, and more. “Though it can take on different forms, bibliotherapy, typically involves the experience of reading, reflection, and discussion of specific literature with an individual therapist or in a group therapy setting, though a therapist is not always involved” (Psychology Today).

The possibility that bibliotherapy can be practiced without a therapist makes it more accessible to everyone. As for genres implemented in bibliotherapy, fiction is often used. “The term generally captures the concept of using books or stories as a form of therapy for individuals with mental illness, addiction, or emotional distress” (Go Spark Press). Bibliotherapy is thought to help people utilize it to gain insight into the personal challenges they are facing and develop strategies to address them. “One of the more compelling reasons for using bibliotherapy is that it can help you see how other people, such as characters in a book, address and deal with similar issues” (Very Well Mind).

In a therapeutic setting, bibliotherapy’s effectiveness occurs in four stages. The first is identification, where the reader finds a character to associate with in the text, identifying specifically not only with their problems but also with their goals. The second is catharsis, where the reader “experiences the character’s emotions, struggles, and hopes from a safe, removed position” (Psychology Today). The third is insight, where the reader recognizes that there are similarities between themselves and the character they are reading about. This stage is where the reader makes the conscious decision to apply textual ideas to their own life. The fourth and last stage is universalization, where the reader realizes that they are not alone in their struggles, since the book proved that others experienced the same challenges and managed to overcome them. Bibliotherapy can be practiced individually, with a therapist, or in group therapy sessions. “Reading specific pieces of literature and talking about them with a therapist (or in a group therapy setting) is thought to help patients understand perspectives other than their own, make sense of a difficult past or upsetting symptoms, or experience feelings of hope, contentment, and empathy” (Psychology Today). The typical timeline of a bibliotherapy session begins when the bibliotherapist recommends a book with consideration to the patient’s specific challenges. The patient reads the book on their own time, and “Upon returning to therapy, the book or exercise will be discussed and used as a jumping-off point to explore coping mechanisms, personal history, or other factors relevant to the therapeutic experience” (Psychology Today).

There are four recognized types of bibliotherapy. Creative bibliotherapy often takes place in a group setting, where fictional stories and poems are read and then discussed. This type has been especially effective in treating children (ages five to sixteen) who suffer from anxiety, depression, and aggression. Developmental bibliotherapy is usually implemented in educational or parental settings, where it can be used to “explain childhood and adolescent issues like puberty or bullying” (Very Well Mind). Prescriptive bibliotherapy uses self-help books to “help modify thought patterns, feelings, and actions” (Very Well Mind) and is used either individually or in a clinical setting. Therapeutic bibliotherapy is used to manage patients’ psychological issues, so it is implemented alongside other types of therapy.

The desired effect is for the patient using bibliotherapy to empathize with the characters in the books they’re reading and realize they’re not alone in their struggles. “When we read a book, we enter its world, we identify with the heroes and their experiences, we travel with them, and it makes us think more. The journey of reading is not only spiritual but mental as well, and it can lead us to a healing and internally purifying process. This exactly is the basis of ‘bibliotherapy’” (Expressing Myself). It ties into the idea that when “it becomes personal to that person, it becomes personal to you” (Michelle Kuo). Escaping into the world of books gives readers the opportunity to view characters’ actions firsthand, identify with their emotions, and find pieces of the characters in themselves. It’s once the reader associates with the characters that they can undergo the process of bibliotherapy.

“Researchers are investigating the impact of reading experiences and reporting evidence of promising mental and social health benefits. Whether reading alone or with others, people are finding connection and meaning between the pages, giving their mental health a boost along the way” (Psychology Today). Bibliotherapy is so beneficial because it teaches the reader to learn from the characters’ perspectives, promoting empathy. Through this, people can see improvement in both their mental health and social life. “Reading about mental health issues – whether through self-help books or characters in fiction – can help individuals gain a deeper understanding of their own challenges, or the challenges of someone else” (Coping Resource Center). Therapeutic books provide strategies for managing anxiety, depression, PTSD, and more. Bibliotherapy also encourages reflection and provides comfort by letting readers know they’re not alone, reducing feelings of isolation. In addition, it lets patients receive benefits to their mental health outside their therapy session if used simultaneously with other therapy techniques. The patients are also able to read whenever they want at their own pace, and bibliotherapy allows them to be exposed to a wide range of reading material that they wouldn’t otherwise be exposed to.

Furthermore, reading has a plethora of mental health benefits on its own. On the physical side, reading can improve both sleep quality and lower your blood pressure. Considering mental health benefits, it has positive benefits on both cognitive and mental health, enhancing a person’s creativity, critical thinking, and stimulating their imagination. “Experiencing a variety of emotions can help build your resilience and ability to deal with difficult situations. It can also help you develop empathy and connect with people by learning about other cultures and experiences through storytelling” (Nuvance Health). When reading, “escaping into the captivating world of books can help lower your heart rate and relax your muscles. Books are also a healthy way to help you compartmentalize when you focus on a story instead of a stressful event” (Nuvance Health). Reading gives the brain positive mental stimulation and has the potential to improve memory, along with broadening vocabulary, knowledge, and sharpening focus. It is also a great way to strengthen one’s writing skills. Since reading promotes mental stimulation, you “. . . can delay the onset of cognitive decline in older adults” (Book Therapy). Reading before bed is also a way to reduce stress and improve one’s sleep quality.

For children, it can help them improve their social and communication skills, along with their emotional understanding of different situations. A 2015 study in Tehran, Iran, showed that bibliotherapy helped with the children’s overall emotional well-being. A unique situation, bibliotherapy has been proven to help children with is those that have a sibling with a disability. Bibliotherapy is also used as a strategy to help students going through bullying in school or online, specifically developmental bibliotherapy.

Multiple studies have shown that depression is a mental disorder that can be greatly helped by bibliotherapy. “A systematic review in 2017 found bibliotherapy to be an effective long-term treatment for adults with mild depression. After follow-up periods ranging from three months to three years, adults showed a decrease in depressive symptoms” (Very Well Mind). As for concrete evidence, “A meta-analysis published in the Journal of Consulting and Clinical Psychology in 2015 reviewed 29 studies that used bibliotherapy for the standalone treatment of depression in adults across 2,061 adults. The analysis found that bibliotherapy showed a significant reduction in depression on a standalone basis and was equally as effective as face-to-face therapy or group therapy” (Book Therapy). This evidence showing the positive effects of bibliotherapy on depression is a great start to proving the overall benefits of bibliotherapy on all types of mental health disorders.

