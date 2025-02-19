Are You Sticking To Your New Years Resolutions?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every January, millions of people are trying to better themselves in the form of New Years resolutions. These are often temporary and usually only last a few weeks to maybe a few months, but changes rarely stick unless you work at them continuously. The more effort you put into continuing the habit, the more likely they are to stick.

Maybe it’s more time at the gym, maybe it’s saving extra money – whatever your New Years resolution is, there are plenty of ways to make sure you meet all the goals you set for yourself. Let 2025 be there year you better yourself for you.

Sticking to new habits is hard. It takes 21 days to start a new habit. The easiest way to do this is by easing into it. If you want to start going to the gym more often, for example, easing into it may be the best option. Instead of jumping full spring into heavy lifting 7 days a week for 2 hours a day, gradual is an easier approach. Try setting 2 or 3 days where you will go the gym, maybe 30 minutes to an hour each day. Allow yourself to get comfortable with the routine, and the environment you’re in. While you’re at the gym, each day try out one new workout or one new machine. By doing this, you’re exposing yourself to different options in a way that isn’t as intimidating as trying everything new all at once.

Maybe your resolution is to save more money. This one is one many struggle with. If possible, create a monthly budget of how much you’re bringing in and how much you’re putting out. Look into areas where you’re doing a lot of unnecessary spending. As a college student, I find myself often spending money I really don’t have on things I don’t really need. What worked well for me is buying a budget binder with envelopes for me to put money into and totaling the amount. That way I can visualize how much money I have versus how much I need to have. Try saving little bits from your paychecks to start, then eventually moving forward into larger amounts. Maybe $20 or $40 per paycheck, depending on your job and other expenses. By putting away small amounts, it eventually will add up to a larger amount. After a few weeks of doing this, you will likely have a better feel for how much you need to put away, what needs prioritized, and so on. Small steps lead to big success as time goes on!

As we enter the second month of 2025, make sure you remember this year is for YOU. Make it yours in any way you want to. Success is possible!