Valentine’s Day is swiftly approaching and love is in the air. If you’re anything like me this cuffing season (single), you’re looking for a way to deal with some possible loneliness. Here are 5 songs I recommend to help you purge your single feelings.

Lover, you should’ve come over – Jeff Buckley

This song has had a resurgence due to TikTok, and is overall an absolute classic. This is the true picture of yearning. The urgency and pain in his lyrics slowly build and the intensity of the music builds with it. If you want to purge your feelings of longing, Jeff Buckley is going to match your energy.

PPP- Beach House

Beach House always has a beautifully slow & melodic tune paired with gripping lyrics. This song specifically is perfect for introspection. This song moves you through your emotions with its pace and its lyrics. “Someone once told me In love that you must place all you’re given and infinite trust”. Woof. This one is a real tear-jerker.

Who are you? – Saga Faye

This one is much less intense than my other suggestions so far. “Who Are You?” still has that pretty & soft element, but I would describe this song as cute. Think Clairo and Beabadoobee. This is a great option for those of you who are less angsty and need a more chill vibe to feel things through

oh well- Fiona Apple

I think of Fiona Apple’s music as pure poetry put to song. She is a lyrical genius, and the music along with them perfectly matches. “While I was looking with calm affection, you were searching out my imperfections”. Amazing. Apple’s alto voice drips with a sense of anger. Though this song is slow, it’s a good one to rile you up for more than a few minutes on the treadmill.

Once more to see you- Mitski

Mitski is another female lyrical genius I felt compelled to add to this list. Once More to See You is a truly tortured depiction of unrequited or perhaps forbidden love. Only someone truly heartbroken can come up with “I wouldn’t have to scream your name atop of every roof in the city of my heart”. Mitski has once again sent shivers down my spine and caused irreversible emotional damage with this song.

If you’re feeling lonely, or just in the mood to feel out some tougher emotions, I hope these songs help. Remember, the only way out is through, so purging these complicated feelings can only help.