My Top Five Red Bull Flavors as Someone Who Drinks Way too Many 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter.

I have been drinking Red Bulls since I was 16 so I think my judgement on the best flavors are justified. Now I will only be giving my top five flavors and if your fave isn’t in this list… then I’m sorry it’s just not good enough. Starting off strong with my top flavor…

The PEACH Edition – Peach Nectarine 10/10

Peach was the first flavored Red Bull I tried outside of the original one. Not only is the can sleek and gorgeous, the flavor is smooth and crisp. The peach Red Bull is the perfect mix of fruity freshness that I crave within a carbonated drink. This Red Bull never lets you down, it goes with everything and in every situation, giving you that spark you need.

The GREEN Edition – Curuba Elderflower: 9.2/10

Don’t let this unique name fool you, this mixture of tangy, fruity, freshness is the runner up to the top spot. Since it is the summer edition you can’t get it year round but when you can, it’s hard not to grab one. This is definitely one of the special flavors that I miss when it’s gone. I questioned it at first but I’m glad I gave it a chance because it’s too fire.

The AMBER Addition – Strawberry Apricot 8.9/10

This mix of strawberry and apricot is so flavorful, it tastes exactly like summer. Not only that the actual liquid itself is a gorgeous vibrant red/pink color. The first sip is just a massive burst of flavor, almost too much? The flavor is amazing, yet it is slightly too sweet for me, but everything about it is too good to put it any lower on this list.

The WINTER Addition – Winter Fig Apple 8/10

Another seasonal flavor that hits almost just right with an intense candy apple flavor. Don’t get me wrong this flavor is amazing or else it wouldn’t be on this list, BUT it is slightly too strong of an apple flavor and a hit of an ashy aftertaste. I wouldn’t be mad if this was the only option I liked in store at the moment but definitely not the first pick.

The PINK Edition – Wildberries 7.8/10

This is the most recent Red Bull flavor I’ve tried, and to say I was surprised is an understatement. First sip I was not impressed, it was strong and had a unique flavor of almost a fruity perfume taste. Now you may be wondering why it made it on the list, and that is because I’ve tried worse and after the third sip it becomes actually very good. I will admit I can see people not liking it and only a select few would get it (aka me), so I understand if you read this and replace it with another flavor for number 5, BUT this is the only exception.

My Red Bull Journey is still ongoing and one day I plan to have tried them all, and when that day comes I’ll be back with a new top 5. :)