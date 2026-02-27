10 Things to Keep in Your Car as Just a Girl (Wintertime Edition)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re like me – literally just a girl – sometimes you might worry about being unfairly attacked by the terrible winter weather that has been going on. Here’s a list of items I think every girl should keep in their car during the winter months!

Shovel – In case you get snowed in, like we did this past week, you might need to be able to shovel yourself out of your parking spot. Snow brush – Something that has happened to me is being snowed on during class. It’s important to have a snow brush to keep your windows and windshields clear. Ice scraper – One of these is important to remove ice, snow, or frost from your car. Letting your car warm up might not always be enough to clear thick ice and snow. Blanket – In a worst-case scenario where you break down and are waiting for help, a blanket is critical to keep you warm, especially if your car engine can’t stay running. Water – Water is crucial in case you’re stranded longer than expected. Even if it freezes, water is important to keep in your car in case of emergencies. Snacks – Non-perishable snacks should be kept in the car in case you’re stopped for any period of time, like traffic, or if you just need a little treat. Jumper cables (jump box as a bonus) – The cold weather has the potential to drain your battery faster or even kill it. At least, jumper cables make it possible for other cars to help you instead of waiting a long time for roadside assistance. Phone charger and portable battery pack – The potential for a backup battery for your phone is very important, especially if you need roadside assistance or need to communicate. In case your car can’t run, a portable battery supplies a charge. Gloves and a hat – In case you need to leave your car to shovel or wait in the cold, gloves are important to keep your hands warm, which are especially susceptible to frostbite. And you need a hat to keep your head warm! Flashlight – There is also the possibility that you could have a breakdown in the dark. A flashlight gives you visibility. Plus, having a separate flashlight won’t drain your phone battery.

