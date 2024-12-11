Time-Management Hacks Every IU Student Should Know

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IU chapter.

We’re nearing the end of the semester, but I know everyone’s stressing about next year. Being in college means juggling a million things, including projects, exams, or even meal prep. And with a new schedule and classes, managing all of our deadlines and personal work becomes a lot harder.

So for the new year, here are a few tips to improve your time management and strut through the semester with ease:

Backwards Planning

This method works really well when it comes to major projects that span over a couple weeks. You start by figuring out your due date, and how far away it is from now. Next, you jot down some smaller tasks that can be done to make up the bigger project. For example, for a research project, the tasks would be: find sources, synthesize articles, outline paper, and edit draft. Now, break down these tasks into even smaller components so they’re actionable items. “Find sources” would become look for at least 5 sources”, since that’s an action you can do in a day. The last step in this process is to delegate time in the duration between now and the deadline to do each of these tasks. Make sure you give yourself buffer time as well, in case things change!



Using this method can prevent last-minute procrastination, only running on energy drinks and pizza, and submitting a sub-par assignment. Try and start this as soon as you get the assignment!

Eisenhower Matrix

This one has to be my favorite! The matrix is comprised of two criteria: urgency and importance. Tasks are categorized as urgent & important, urgent & not important, important & not urgent, or not important & not urgent.

Urgent and important tasks should be done now, and an example of that is a major assignment due today. Important and not urgent tasks should be scheduled, like a paper due in a couple of days. Urgent and not important tasks should be delegated, like printing some papers. And finally, not important and not urgent tasks should be eliminated, or at least, done in moderation. For example, going on social media or binge-watching Netflix. Those can be done after all your tasks are completed or during breaks.

This method helps with managing a lot of similar tasks with many deadlines and makes it easier to know what to prioritize and what to save for later.

Time Blocking

This method involves working with your calendar, so if you already have a calendar you use, this is perfect for you! Start off with your to-do list, whether that be for the day or the week. Arrange these tasks by priority (and maybe how much energy it takes!). Next, look at your calendar and make note of when your routine events are (ex: classes, lunch, meetings, etc.). Place these tasks within the day in your calendar, according to the time it takes to complete and also how much energy you’ll have. For example, if you don’t have a lot of energy after lunch, maybe focus on getting smaller tasks done during that time. Make sure to be flexible with this and save time for taking breaks! You can also do this through apps like Structured, Timebloc, and Ticktick.

These methods may not work for everyone, depending on the way we work. So focus on finding the method that works for you without stressing you out. This takes time, so don’t get discouraged, and try out different methods!