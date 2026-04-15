The Emotional Support Snacks of Every College Student

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In college, life runs on many things: deadlines, exams, caffeine, and the small hope that everything will work out at the end of the semester. One thing that helps us get through our day (lectures, late-night study sessions, and when things get hard) is snacks. Certain snacks are our support through college. We gravitate towards them when we are feeling homesick or just need a pick-me-up. It’s not something you eat because you’re hungry, but more so when you just need something. Here is a list of snacks college students eat.

Chocolate

It’s a classic, simple snack, but it’s there. A simple something that you tell yourself you are going to eat only a small amount, and then end up eating the whole thing in one sitting when you haven’t done anything else. It doesn’t solve every problem in the world, but it makes you forget for a second that you have any.

The College Staple: Ramen

Ramen is practically a national dish for college students. When you are just thinking about college, you think of ramen. It’s cheap, convenient, and always there when you have spent too much money on DoorDash. When you are thinking about your choices in life at 1:00 a.m., it’s a snack you’ll eat.

Sweet Treats

Sometimes you need a reward, and that’s what sweet treats are for. It can be a cookie, brownie, ice cream, or anything. It’s just something that you can reach for when you feel like you have accomplished something, even if that was getting through a lecture without falling asleep.

A Late Night Snack

Sometimes you get cravings at night, you just need to munch on something: popcorn, chips, or even cereal. It’s a type of snack you don’t notice you’ve emptied until it’s gone.

Craving a Healthy Drink

When trying to balance your diet with dining, snacks, and fast food, sometimes a nutritious drink is what you need. This can be smoothies, juice, protein shakes, etc. When you do not want to eat, a healthy drink can help with the stress.

A Bagel

Bagels are something that I love in the morning. It makes my life feel put together, even if it is for a moment. The “everything seasoning” and cream cheese fuel my whole day. It’s a pick-me-up when I do not want to go to class.

Snacks are what fuel us, especially college students. Snacks are there when we do not need a whole meal, but just something to help us through everything else, from the stress of exams to anxious thoughts.