Your Dorm Closet By The Numbers: Packing List for College Students 

Packing for your college dorm can be tough, but deciding what clothes to bring? Nearly impossible!

Especially as an Ithaca College student, I know Upstate New York weather can go from sunny and humid, to freezing and icy in the matter of an afternoon.

That’s why I have curated a nearly perfect packing list for even the most stubborn overpacker or last-minute procrastinator, because I know I am in the same position whenever I prepare for the beginning of the semester. I have found that “packing by the numbers” can be a precise and comfortable way to make those tough decisions.

And if you have not already, make sure to check out my other packing list, The Ultimate College Packing List for Ithaca College Students: Dorm Essentials.

Day to Night Casual

2 Pairs of Jeans

1-2 Fun Pants or Skirts

3 Basic T-Shirts

When in doubt, black, white, and navy is the way to go!

I am by no means a fashionista, but I have always prided myself on dressing for the occasion. There will be days when your professor will ask you to dress business casual for class, but you have to rush to a dinner and pregame for your friend’s birthday after! But never fear, because that plain t-shirt will come in handy for those day to night looks when you just need something to throw on. Trust me- this trick has saved me more than once.

2-3 Heavy Sweaters

Winter comes on quick in Ithaca, New York, so you’ve always got to stay prepared for the imminent cold front. When packing for the fall semester, make sure to take a few heavy sweaters into account starting mid-September.

3-4 “Going Out” Tops

2-3 Jackets

When packing, I like to pack for variety including lighter jackets for the fall to winter transition. Even for a night out, having a leather jacket is a go-to!

*Additional (2) Rompers or Overalls

Personally, I am an absolute sucker for a romper or overall situation, especially for those busy mornings when you’re rushing to class.

Comfy But Cute

2-3 Sweatshirts

2-3 Pairs of Sweatpants

3-4 T-Shirts

Having a few lounge sets can elevate even the comfiest look for class, making you look and feel more put-together. It even can make packing easier, as you won’t have to second-guess if a random pair of sweats will be worn with other tops! As a chronic over-packer and over-dresser, a lounge set is my absolute favorite staple.

Sweat It Out

4-5 Sports Bras

2-3 Pairs of Shorts

2-3 Athletic Shirts or Tank Tops

Don’t Skip the Formalities

One Good Pair of Slacks

Button Down Shirt

Formal Dress

Stomp on the Classroom Competition

The Go-To Slip Ons

Having an ‘easy to slip on’ pair of shoes is a necessity for college. When I first came to college, I made the strangest decision to choose high top Converse to be my everyday casual shoe; which if not for their comfort, would have nearly ruined my first semester. The go-to slip ons should be easy to slip on, comfortable, and pair with every pair of jeans you own, because as we all know, jeans are a quick and easy way to level up any look for class.

Since my first semester, I have fallen in love with Reebok’s Women’s Club Vintage shoe, and I am proud to say that I have retired by high top Converse to my next point- the “going out shoe”.

1-2 Pairs of “Going Out Shoes”

Everyone knows them, no one wants to clean them. The fated “going out shoes” should be any old (preferably already beat up) pair of comfortable Converse or Air Force Ones that would be bar-club-frat-proof to the highest degree.

Stepped in a puddle of mysterious blue liquid? Going out shoes. Someone spills a drink? No worries! These are my going out shoes! As long as you can bear to have them disgusting by the end of the year, they are a winner.

The “Nice Pair”

Whether you have to present a project in class, attend a job interview, or survive a networking event, the “nice pair” should be a pair of shoes that you feel your most comfortable and confident in. For many, this is a modest pair of flats, but for others, they find that a Doc Marten boot represents them best.

This should be a pair of shoes that you can wear to class or to that elevated event because college closets are all about (and say it with me)… versatility!

Dorm to Class Comfort Shoe

If you’re looking around in class and see nearly every other gal in her elevated UGG Tasman slippers, but just can’t see yourself spending $120 on a pair of shoes – never worry! One of my greatest secrets that I am proud to share is the power of a “dupe”. Instead of running to get the iconic, but steeply priced, UGG “Tasmans”, I scoured the internet for a dupe that I would still love for a quarter of the price on Amazon.

Now, I am by no means saying that you need this pair of shoes; my point is to not break the bank when shopping for college. Whether you have the newest article from top brands or not, no one really notices.

College is supposed to be a time of self expression and style exploration, not conformity. As you pack and shop for college, feed your own passions and desires for how you wish to be perceived. This is a new time, a fresh start, so make the most of it and enjoy the journey!