The Ultimate College Packing List for Ithaca College Students: Dorm Essentials

The packing list you didn’t know you needed

Let me set the scene for you:

Two years ago, I was a recent high school graduate preparing to make the biggest move of my life: to my freshman dorm in New York. I was stressed, to say the least. I was regularly scouring the internet during that summer leading up, looking for ‘college packing lists’ that would prepare me for dorm-living. While I can solidly say that there were some really helpful articles and YouTube videos, most were out-of-touch from living in Ithaca and made it seem like I had to buy all these expensive decorations.

Well, I am here to tell you that this is not the case! You don’t need the latest and greatest decorations to live in a dorm that you are comfortable in, but you also don’t want to be that person asking your roommate for body wash the first few days because you under-packed. When packing for college, it’s all about balance and thoughtfulness.

As a chronic overpacker myself, I wish that I had a list like this to help me outline what I need and likewise will never use as a college freshman. Although, always remember that this is just my opinion and what I have packed for school throughout my time as a college student. Just like any other internet list, take my advice with a grain of salt and go with your gut!

Crash Course in Dorm Accessories

Twin xl Mattress Topper

All underclassmen dorm beds at Ithaca are Twin XL and have that same hard and uncomfortable feel that you may imagine, but as any college student may tell you: you should definitely consider getting that mattress topper. Seriously.

Air purifier

As someone who spent probably 90% of their freshman year suffering from the inevitable college-illnesses, the inclusion of the air purifier in my packing list for my sophomore year improved my quality of living tenfold. College dorms are bound to be a little dirty with minimal circulation, so having a device to circulate that air and manually suck up those mystery, month-long colds is incredible.

This may not be a ‘must-have’, having a sunset lamp adds a soft lighting to the space that can be therapeutic after a long day.

Bed risers

One thing that is pretty consistent from other college dorms to Ithaca dorms is that space is a luxury. Whether you are in a Lower Quads single or an East Tower double, you will always feel like there could be more space to be had, but instead of giving up, explore your options and create more space!

When you are preparing for the big move, think about the layout of your room and whether lofting your bed or putting it on risers would be right for you. Since my first year, I have absolutely adored having bed risers to create that extra space under my bed for storage.

Speaking of bed risers and extra space under your bed, having storage bins that pull-out or stack on-top of each other can create a space for you that looks just as good as you are going to feel after looking at your room!

Reusable Shopping Bags and Totes

If you are not from New York like me, you may not know that you absolutely need reusable shopping bags when leaving campus. Not only for shopping though, you can utilize your tote bags for fashion, class, or a night out on the town!

Shower Shoes and Dorm Slippers

While this may fall under the category of “clothes to bring to college”, as a freshman at Ithaca, you should definitely seriously consider planning to bring these two pairs of shoes.

If you have an old pair of water-proof flip flops laying around, these would work perfectly as shower shoes; otherwise, you can get them for as low as $5 at Old Navy. Similarly, having a pair of “dorm shoes” or slippers to throw on when doing your laundry or letting in your friend is a ‘must-have’ for your dorm.

Cleaning Supplies Basics

When first stocking up for that dorm, it’s easy to overlook cleaning supplies when collecting adorable and aesthetic knick knacks, but in a dorm, no one will be there to clean up after you. Having simple supplies from Clorox wipes to dusters and paper towels and more has the possibility to be the difference between a cozy and uncomfortable living space.

Trash Bags, Ziplocs, Batteries

Trash bags, Ziplocs, batteries, these are the most easily forgotten must-haves in a college living space, and they’re not always easy to find on or near a college campus, especially in Ithaca. Before moving in, these are a great thing to stock up on from anything from clean-ups to food storage!

Air Fresheners

Dorm rooms can get smelly! You will be living in close quarters with one or two other people and won’t have that chance to light a candle on a cozy night. In these circumstances, there are definitely going to be moments that you need an aerosol air freshener in your favorite seasonal scent! You can get some great options for anywhere from $2 to $5 at Walmart, Target, Wegmans, and more.

Personal Items and Posters

Once you have all the bare necessities for building a livable space in a college dorm, it’s all about customizing your space to fit your personal style. One of the best ways that I accomplished this was by filling my freshman dorm with posters from my favorite musical artists like Noah Kahan, Lana Del Ray, The Arctic Monkeys, and Tyler, the Creator. I even filled my desk shelves with books to read for pleasure, and jewelry dishes to hold my rings and necklaces!

Original photo by Grace Reilly

A great first step when decorating your space to match your style is choosing a color scheme or go-to pattern. In my freshman dorm, I went with more earthy and grungy green tones but during my sophomore year, I decided to lighten up the space by going with a more polished, blue style with creative accents. At the end of the day, it’s all about making the space you have to make uniquely yours.

As you pack to take this huge leap into your next adventure, I sincerely hope that this list helped you lock down some items for the rooms that you will be making memories in for the next four years– stay tuned, there will definitely be more packing lists to come!