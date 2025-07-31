Young Women Redefining Professionalism in 2025

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ithaca chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we stand on the threshold of a new era in the workforce, young women are transforming the professional landscape like never before.

With endless energy and innovation, they’re not just joining the workforce; they’re leading a revolution that is transforming businesses at every level. These women are shattering the glass walls of traditional womanhood and redefining what it means to be a professional in today’s fast-paced world.

The winds of change are in full force, and young women are at the forefront: reimagining the future and paving a path toward inclusivity and empowerment. Their journey is just beginning, and the horizon glows with promise; a brighter, more equitable tomorrow awaits us all. There are countless ways that women are reinventing professionalism in 2025, showcasing the bold steps they’re taking and the exciting trends emerging in the workplace. Here’s the scoop!

Prioritizing mental health

For women who have entered the workforce recently or are still students, mental health has become a hot topic when it comes to workplace environments. This generation has learned to grow around major social and economic uproots, making them aware of all of the major mental health issues and unwilling to sacrifice their well-being for their jobs. This leads them to prioritize self-care, stress management, and emotional well-being over traditional career aspirations and financial success.

This generation, having entered the workforce during or after the pandemic, views remote and hybrid work as the norm, recognizing that these models allow them to focus on work without compromising their mental health. According to a FlexJobs survey, many Gen Z workers, 70% of whom favor hybrid or fully remote models, see strict in-office mandates as an impediment to the work-life balance they crave.

Setting boundaries as a mark of commitment

Women are increasingly setting boundaries to prioritize sustainability, actively challenging the traditional notion that “overextension is the price of leadership”. Another double standard young women face while defining professionalism is the unspoken expectation to act as “workplace mothers.” They’re often assigned the invisible emotional labor of checking in on coworkers, smoothing over team tensions, organizing office birthdays, or simply being the “reliable one,” all while maintaining perfection in their roles. Meanwhile, their male counterparts are praised for being laid-back or even admired for “focusing on the big picture” when they disengage from the day-to-day. For women, that same behavior is labeled as unprofessional, cold, or inattentive. This imbalance reinforces outdated gender roles and puts undue pressure on young women to perform both their job and everyone else’s emotional well-being.

Boundary-setting involves being intentional with time and energy, choosing sustainability over survival, and saying no to “unpaid emotional labour,” delegating more equitably, and logging off without guilt. It’s about measuring success by impact, not exhaustion, and fostering a culture where individuals are trusted, not micromanaged.

However, despite the benefits, women, especially Black, Indigenous, racialized, LGBTQIA+, immigrants, and disabled women, often face significant backlash for asserting boundaries, with perceptions of “lack of commitment”, which majorly affects women of color.

These biases are often rooted in long-standing stereotypes that cast assertive women as difficult or uncooperative, especially when they do not conform to white, cisgender, able-bodied norms of professionalism. When women from marginalized communities advocate for their well-being by declining after-hours emails, requesting accommodations, or vocalizing unfair workloads, they risk being labeled as “ungrateful” or “unmotivated.”

This addresses severe double standards where what is seen as strength in some is perceived as “attitude” in others. In an article from “Women of Influence”, a 2024 study from the Harvard Kennedy School tracked, “9,037 new hires and found that Black women had a 51 per cent higher turnover rate and were 26 per cent less likely to be promoted, with perceptions of ‘lack of commitment’ disproportionately affecting women of colour. In this context, boundary-setting becomes a radical act, one that disrupts outdated expectations and calls for a new definition of leadership.”

Embracing authenticity in communication and dress code

Younger generations are navigating how to express authenticity while maintaining professionalism. This includes being more casual in virtual and in-person interactions, using unconventional email signatures, slang, and sometimes even curse words, believing that delivering quality work is more important than adhering to traditional norms.

The adoption of hybrid work has also significantly shifted professional attire. According to a study done by IWG in 2024, it was reported that 79% of hybrid workers believe that Comfort is a key driver in a workplace dress code, with 53% choosing outfits that allow them to transition seamlessly between professional and personal tasks, often blending casual and formal elements like jeans with a blazer or a midi dress with trainers. This often coexists with women’s selection of dress code being a significant aspect of their workplace environment, as comfort can be linked to work ethic.

Bianca Jaramillo (@bianca.jaramillo.avila), an influencer on TikTok, is one of many people taking to social media about new-school work attire for women working in corporate, known for redefining workwear with a modern, feminine twist. She shares stylish and accessible office outfit ideas that blend professionalism with a personal touch.

Whether it’s mixing patterns, embracing seasonal trends, or making “corporate slay” part of your daily routine. With a growing community of followers, Bianca empowers young women to express themselves confidently in the workplace, showing that professionalism can be both powerful and playful.

This shift in workwear reflects a broader move towards individualism and self-expression, challenging outdated expectations of office attire.

Navigating the “broken rung” and promotion barriers

Women, particularly women of color, continue to face systemic barriers early in their careers; they are less likely than men to be hired into entry-level roles and are significantly less likely to receive their first promotion to a manager position.

The consequences of this early career gap compound over time. Without access to initial promotions, women are often funneled into roles with limited growth and potential, reinforcing a cycle of underrepresentation in leadership. This lack of promotion not only affects individual careers but also limits the influx of diverse talent moving up the corporate ladder. As a result, women, especially those from marginalized racial and ethnic backgrounds, must work harder to prove their readiness for leadership, often without the institutional support or mentorship afforded to their male peers.

These differences are not simply the result of individual performance gaps but of systemic biases embedded in hiring, evaluation, and promotion processes. Women are often held to higher standards for advancement, expected to exhibit both competence and likability in ways that men are not. At the same time, behaviors associated with leadership, such as assertiveness or direct communication, are frequently misinterpreted when exhibited by women of color, resulting in unfair assessments and hindered career growth. Without intentional structural change, these patterns continue to reproduce inequality across every stage of the professional world.

Reframing professional etiquette

While some perceive a deficit in soft skills and professional etiquette among Gen Z, including young women, there’s an active effort to redefine these norms. Young women are being encouraged to improve professional manners, such as mastering a firm handshake and not being afraid to initiate it, and prioritizing preparation before professional events. Women are now encouraged to be assertive, firm, and to gain respect from their co-workers by taking the initiative to do so. This is not just about conforming to outdated rules, but about building confidence, shaping a positive image, and setting themselves apart in a competitive environment.

At the same time, many young women are pushing back against traditional expectations by blending authenticity with professionalism. Rather than mimicking traditional corporate behaviors that often exclude or overlook diverse identities, they are carving out space to lead with empathy, creativity, and emotional intelligence. This shift reflects a broader cultural movement where showing up as your full self is no longer seen as unprofessional but as a strength. By embracing both polish and personality, young women are not just learning to play the game; they’re rewriting the rules entirely.

This evolution is especially important in workplaces that have historically undervalued women’s contributions or pressured them to minimize their voices. By redefining what professionalism looks like, young women are challenging outdated power dynamics and advocating for environments where respect isn’t earned through silence or assimilation, but through impact and integrity. Whether it’s speaking up in meetings, dressing in a way that reflects their identity, or setting boundaries without apology, they are demonstrating that leadership can, and should, look different.

Prioritizing purpose beyond the paycheck

Gen Z brings a “values-first” mindset to the workplace, desiring purpose, meaningful work, and providing an impact that goes beyond just financial compensation. A 2024 Deloitte survey found that 86% of Gen-Zers consider a sense of purpose key to job satisfaction.

Seeking social and ethical alignment

This generation is increasingly unwilling to work for organizations whose actions or values misalign with their ethical stances, such as racial justice or mental health advocacy. A 2023 Pew Research study indicated that “70% of Gen Zers prioritize working for ethical organizations, even if it means a lower salary, viewing themselves as stakeholders in a company’s cultural mission.” This mindset, while fueling higher turnover if values are not met, is compelling companies to adopt more socially responsible and ethical practices.



As young women continue to challenge outdated expectations and rewrite the rules of the workplace, professionalism is no longer defined by blazers and buzzwords — it’s about authenticity, equity, – self-respect. This generation isn’t asking for permission to lead; they’re leading with intention, setting boundaries, and proving that success doesn’t have to come at the cost of identity. The future of professionalism isn’t just bright, it’s boldly, unapologetically ours.