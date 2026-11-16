This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ithaca chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The 2026 Midterm Elections have officially wrapped up in the United States, and the milestones reached by women in the government are more prominent than ever. This year’s midterm elections saw a massive “Blue Wave”, also known as a shift in political seats from Republican (Red) control to Democratic (Blue) control. History was made at a rate arguably never seen before, with the first Muslim citizen being elected to the Senate chamber, a newly elected senator from New Hampshire being the first openly gay man to hold a seat, several states electing their first black and female governors, and one of the most watched races of the night, the state of Texas turning blue for the first time statewide since 1994. There is history for all groups of people to celebrate around this country, but one of the most monumental records was the breakthrough that women saw in this newly elected government.

house of representatives: 100 women

After a “Blue Tsunami” of a night in both the House of Representatives and Senate, Democrats took back control of both legislative chambers-and women reached a record-breaking statistic along the way: 100 plus women elected to the House. This accomplishment marks the first time in our nation’s history that at least 100 women will serve in the chamber together. During the months of predictions on which seats would flip in the government, a projected 40 seats in the house were predicted to swing back to democratic control. At 12 pm November 4th, 18 of those projected seats were won by women candidates. This monumental moment was made possible largely by 40+ years of work done by Democratic women groups, such as the Elect Democratic Women (EDW) group and several others. After years of tirelessly fundraising and recruiting help towards their cause, important groups like these are finally receiving recognition for their contributions towards helping women officials become elected into Congress.

gubernatorial firsts

Not just the legislative branch saw groundbreaking first in their elections, as executive female officials saw much success in their respective Gubernatorial races. Arguably one of the most notable wins was down in Georgia, where Democratic Candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms defeated Republican Rick Jackson in the race for governor, and will now serve as the state’s first ever female governor – and the United States’ first ever Black female governor.

Over in Ohio, Democratic candidate Amy Acton defeated Republican Vivek Ramaswamy to become Ohio’s first ever female governor. After a vile ad released by the Ramaswamy campaign targeting Acton’s past experiences with estranged family members and abuse, many Americans eyes were opened to the persistent pattern that has unfolded under the current administration, who are defending the use personal attacks on women and exploitation of matters no where related to their work ethics or campaign promises. Outrage rightfully spread after the release of this ad, implementing a long awaited shift on how women in government positions are treated as country officials, but also how they should be treated as individuals. Following Acton’s historic win, over 4,000 applications have already made their way to Acton’s transition team, campaigning for a job in her administration during her time as Governor.

Other states saw re-elected or first-time female electees, including New Mexico, with the first indigenous woman being elected governor, and Texas, with Democratic elect Gina Hinojosa becoming the first Latina governor-elect, after defeating Republican incumbent Greg Abbot and contributing towards the state’s flip to blue. Michigan, Arkansas, Oregon, New Hampshire, Minnesota, and Rhode Island also saw historic female firsts in this year’s blue wave. Some of these states celebrate milestones that would have originally been deemed as unheard of during the rise of the Trump administration and his cruel opposition towards women serving in Congress.

Senate records

And finally in the senate, even more Black women’s history was made after Democratic candidate Juliana Stratton was elected to the Senate, representing the state of Illinois. Stratton, who is currently serving as the Lieutenant Governor of Illinois, will take over the Senate seat following the previous Democrat’s retirement from congress. After running for election in the state, Stratton’s win marks her as the fifth black woman ever to serve in the Senate, and it will be the first time in our nation’s history that three black women serve in the Senate together. While this statistic is baffling and certainly a long time coming, it is cause for celebration but most importantly a sign that we as a country can bring the change we want to see if people show up to vote.

In the state of Minnesota, previous Lieutenant Governor Penny Flanagan made history as the first Native American woman to ever be elected to the U.S. Senate. This historical win marks a major milestone for indigenous peoples in politics. Flanagan, a member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe, is representing her culture in the highest levels of the federal government. Her win is just the beginning of the work that needs to be done to bring more diversity into congress, and in a statement on Instagram after her election, Penny Flanagan wrote, “You fought for me. Now, it’s my turn to fight for you.”

South Carolina, another longtime red state, also saw massive female history after Dr. Annie Andrews was elected to represent the state in the Senate. Andrews, who defeated Republican opponent Darline Graham, became the first woman ever to be elected to the U.S. Senate in the state of South Carolina. Her win also contributed to the state flipping from red to blue, a momentous achievement for Democrats gaining comfortable control of Congress. Dr. Andrews is a pediatrician who largely campaigned on issues regarding children’s health and women’s reproductive rights, flipped the Senate seat that had been previously held by Republicans for almost 30 years.

recap

As you just read, women made pivotal history during the 2026 midterm elections. But the work is far from over. In an administration where women are seen as unfit to serve leading roles, the Democratic party needs to show Trump and his cabinet that women are just as capable to lead the country as men. We will never reach a true level of gender equality if the country cannot agree upon this issue, which is why it is crucial that American citizens show up every election season, organize peaceful protests or town halls to discuss critical issues, support government officials campaigns, and really research the history that this country can make if we all work together.