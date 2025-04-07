Surviving College Dining with Dietary Restrictions

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My stomach issues kind of run my life. So much so that a friend from home gave me an “I Suffer from IBS (insanely beautiful soul)” keychain. I carry that key chain around as a badge of honor towards the chronic pain I deal with daily. Oh! I almost forgot the cherry on top of my already fabulous situation: I have a gluten sensitivity. Not to be dramatic, but before college, hearing all those stories about the average dining hall experience, anything from pink chicken to food poisoning… Girl! The horror! I was beyond petrified. Nothing out there can really beat a home-cooked meal, yet in college, we have to use the lemons we are given to make some really watered-down, barely flavorful/nutritious lemonade. Even in situations like these, with a huge lack of variety, there are definitely options! It’s just a matter of making the best choices that will suit your own personal needs.

College dining is always a trial and error process. It’s a great idea to try a few different things and then, from that, pick a safe option you know you can rely on. I personally like to plan my meals ahead of time by viewing the menus to see my options and then planning accordingly. I often rely on meal exchanges on campus because I know I enjoy them, and they won’t trigger a flare-up!

In case of emergencies, I’ll usually venture outside of the dining hall scene. If Trader Joe’s and Wegmans weren’t so close to campus, I’d absolutely cease to exist. Since I have a meal plan, when I shop, I’m on a pretty tight budget. So here’s a list I try to keep in mind:

1. Dietary Supplements

I’m gonna sound like your mother now and remind you that you should probably take multivitamins, especially my friends with dietary restrictions! These help ensure you are getting key nutrients if you’re being a little extra picky.

2. Protein

Getting a high protein source is also so important! To make sure you’re getting enough intake for the day, quick things you can take on the go like protein shakes, yogurt, nuts and protein bars. I almost forgot…cheese! I really enjoy on-the-go options like a Babybel or string cheese. I especially can’t go without mozzarella, perhaps it’s the Italian in me – I don’t care – it’s the best!

3. Fruit and Veggies

The one thing I will most definitely splurge on is fruit. My best friend spent $13.99 on fresh-cut mango from Wegmans, and you know what? I say that was worth every penny. Sometimes, it’s the simple joys in life! No, I can’t tell you why it was that expensive, I’m not the government. I also love just snacking on celery, tomatoes and cucumbers. I’m a volume eater so it helps me not feel like absolute crap.

Having dietary issues and restrictions can be really exhausting and finding the best way to accommodate your needs is certainly not a linear process. Just remember to be kind to yourself; you’re doing the best you can under the occasional very unfortunate circumstance!