This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ithaca chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In an administration where women have to continue fighting for their medical rights to progress instead of decline, it came as shocking news to many when President Donald Trump signed a recent executive order creating a new task force focused on women’s health. The biggest problem about this order: RFK Jr., the current Health Secretary, was appointed the leader, along with the White House Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles. Ever since the repeal of Roe V. Wade in 2022, women have had to fight every day to preserve their rights to make medical decisions, and to maintain their privacy. So when Trump appointed a man to co-lead the task force focused on women’s health, women all around the country, along with myself, expressed outrage at a move that many deemed insulting to women.



task force development

The task force was announced as a packaged development with a new health division also being introduced in the executive order, called the “National Institutes of Health”. At a meeting for the event, First Lady Melania Trump expressed the task force utilizing the use of AI for speeding up rates at which women’s health complications are discovered, describing it as necessary for the new health division. This statement from the Trump family is insulting to both women and medical practicing physicians, who study for years to become certified to practice medicine. Diminishing women’s health down to a product of artificial intelligence is hurtful, and very dangerous to women all around the country. These kinds of suggestions can not only spread physical harm, but it can cause a mass outbreak of misinformation regarding health necessities that women should be paying attention to in their lives.

rfk jr. appointed co-lead

One of the most baffling developments with this announcement was when Trump stated he was appointing RFK Jr. – a man who has previously voiced his support for restrictions on women’s reproductive care, including abortion access and availability of the pill Mifepristone, anti-vaccination stances, and has more recently introduced restrictions on labels and black-box warnings for many menopause products, which can increase supply risk and lead to misinformation being spread to women in need of these treatments. While the Health Secretary is arguing that these guidelines are preventing women from obtaining necessary treatment, many health officials and pharmaceutical companies are arguing that the removal of these guidelines will actually contradict the reasons highlighted by RFK.

Even with all of these concerns regarding RFK’s appointment, I felt compelled to write about this task force because of one very troubling issue: RFK Jr. is not a woman. In the past five years, women have had to revisit eras before The Women’s Health Movement that began back in the 60s, finding themselves fighting and advocating for the rights to make individual decisions about their own bodies.

In our advanced realm of modern medicine, I am certainly not saying men cannot help women make decisions regarding their health. However, these pools of individuals almost always have to be practicing medicine, more specifically Gynecology, Obstetrics, and Primary care. Most women consult these health officials for assistance regarding personal health issues or concerns. The biggest danger I see from this task force is that neither RFK Jr. or Susie Wiles have ever practiced medicine in their lives. With that in mind, to appoint them as leads of a new Women’s Health Task Force, is insulting in my eyes. Not only will this create more danger to women, but it will continue to set us back years of advocating for our own rights, and for the ability to make decisions individually, and with the consultation of medical physicians.

resources for women

In a time where the current administration does not support a woman’s autonomy or ability to choose, it is crucial to be aware of resources available to us. For more information regarding sexual, reproductive, and long term female care, visit the Planned Parenthood Action Fund. If you are looking for guidance from hotlines or online services surrounding financial issues when seeking reproductive or preventative care, The National Women’s Law Center has resources available at all times.

Looking for ways to get involved in the Ithaca Area? The National Organization For Women has locations in both Central New York and Tompkins County where participants come together to carry out demonstrations advocating for reproductive freedom, healthcare access, and basic human rights. Now more than ever is a time where women and individuals in need of health care freedom can band together to fight back the current regressions taking place.

I hope these resources inspire you to contribute to the cause of regaining our freedom to make our own health decisions.