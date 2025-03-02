POV: You Got a Single Dorm and Now You Miss Human Interaction

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ithaca chapter.

Moving into a single dorm feels like a victory; a personal space that’s yours alone, free from passive-aggressive post-it notes, awkward small talk, and the unspoken rules of shared living. Just you, your thoughts, and the freedom to exist without compromise.

But as the initial excitement fades, the reality of single-dorm life sets in—a quiet, sometimes crushing, solitude that can feel like both a blessing and a curse. The walls can feel too close, the air too still, and the joy of having your own space is eclipsed by the loneliness that creeps in when the silence becomes overwhelming.

The Pros: Freedom Like Never Before

At first, privacy feels like a luxury. You can stay up until 3 AM watching your favorite guilty-pleasure show or listening to NLE Choppa, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Beabadoobee, or Tate McRae with no judgment and never worry about anyone else’s habits disrupting your peace. It may just be the greatest luxury.

Its the the ability to live without disrupting someone else’s peace. There’s a certain freedom in knowing that your late-night cravings, impromptu dance sessions, or marathon gaming nights don’t need to be muffled for the sake of a sleeping roommate. You never have to tiptoe around the room, lower the volume on your favorite songs, or feel guilty about ruffling around at odd hours. It’s a relief to exist comfortably in your own space without constantly calculating how your actions might affect someone else. For anyone who has navigated the delicate balance of shared living, the weight of that consideration—or the lack of it—can make all the difference.

Your space is entirely your own—no clashing aesthetics, no weird smells from someone else’s half-eaten takeout, and best of all, the room’s temperature is under your jurisdiction.

After a long day of social exhaustion, there’s nothing quite as comforting as collapsing onto your bed without needing to engage in unnecessary conversation.

The Cons: Paying Extra to Talk to Your Wall?

As nice as it is to be alone, there will come a time when the silence starts to settle in. Not always, but on specific days – it will feel too still. The solitude that once felt empowering now seems isolating.

Without a built-in social connection, you must put in extra effort to stay engaged with friends and campus life.

Without a built-in social connection, you have to put in extra effort to stay engaged with friends and campus life. Some nights, the quiet is so loud it practically echoes. There are no impromptu study sessions, no spontaneous midnight snack runs, no one to binge-watch a show with just because you both can’t sleep. The absence of a roommate means missing out on the random and chaotic, but ultimately bonding experiences that make college feel like home. Yikes right?

The very freedom that allows you to blast your music at full volume or cook a midnight snack without a second thought can sometimes feel hollow without the quiet presence of another person nearby. There’s no one to share a spontaneous late-night conversation with, no subtle comfort in hearing someone else moving around the apartment, no built-in companionship that a roommate, despite their occasional annoyances, often provides. The peace of solitude can sometimes feel eerily silent, making you miss the background noise of another life unfolding alongside yours. While living alone means complete control over your environment, it also means facing the weight of your own company, for better or worse.

At first, the silence feels like freedom, but over time, it can start to feel like isolation. There’s no accidental bonding over a messy kitchen, no shared laughs over a bizarre noise from the neighbors, no comforting knowledge that someone is just a room away if you need them. The same walls that once represented independence can start to feel like barriers between you and the outside world. The ability to exist without disrupting someone else’s peace is a gift—but sometimes, the smallest disruptions, the casual exchanges, the simple acknowledgment of another presence are what make a place feel like home.

The Verdict: A Love-Hate Relationship (Mostly Love)

Just because you live alone doesn’t mean you have to feel alone. The key to making the most of single-dorm life is to stay proactive. Make a conscious effort to leave your dorm—join study groups, attend campus events, or simply grab coffee with a friend. It’s easy to fall into a hermit lifestyle, but human interaction is vital. Trust me, from a key introvert, you really need it unfortunately.

Joining the cheerleading team introduced me to friends I’ll love forever, while Her Campus connected me with some of the most wonderful and inspiring women. Through long practices, game-day adrenaline, and shared laughter, cheer has given me a second family, while Her Campus has surrounded me with driven, creative minds who uplift and empower each other. Both experiences have shaped me in different yet equally meaningful ways, filling my days with energy, camaraderie, and a sense of belonging I’ll always cherish.

Also, keep your space lively with personal touches that make it feel like home—string lights, posters, plants, anything that keeps loneliness at bay. It’s one of the highlights of living alone, despite some residential living restrictions.

You can also structure your days with routines that help balance solitude with engagement, and don’t be afraid to check in with yourself. This time alone is an opportunity for self-reflection, a chance to truly learn how to enjoy your own company. My self-care days are peak; living in a single dorm, especially if you know you’re a busy introvert, can be refreshing. When your day is packed from 8 am to 10 pm, you’ll want that time to yourself if you know that’s how you wind down. If you’re someone who needs a listener while you yap, or a live-in friend, the roommate life is for you. The key is to know yourself and figure out how you move through life.

In the end, living in a single dorm is a love-hate relationship. It’s a journey of independence and self-discovery. Some days, it’s everything you ever wanted. Other days, it feels like a void. But through it all, you learn to embrace the bittersweet nature of solitude, to reach out when the silence becomes too much, and to appreciate the moments of freedom that come with having a space to call entirely your own. Either way, the college campus is just a huge sleepover camp if you think about it. Your friends are probably one hallway or dorm away. The best part is we can figure this all out one quiet night at a time.