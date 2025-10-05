Maximalist Jewelry Mania: Where to Find It and How to Wear It

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ithaca chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Chunky, shiny, dangly – we want it all!

Maximalist jewelry is one of the easiest ways to turn a basic ensemble into a Pinterest-worthy showstopper. Whether bold jewelry is a part of your daily drip or you’re a baby maxinista testing the waters, here’s your perfect guide to finding and styling maximalist jewelry.

When in doubt – Pinterest!

It’s hard to visualize your style with no basis. Pinterest is the perfect starting point, packed with aesthetic examples that help you pin down the vibe you’re going for. Search “maximalist jewelry” and see what strikes your fancy! Start a board to organize your ideas, explore unexpected styling combos, and find more inspo. See my maximalist jewelry Pinterest board here!

Original photo by Kristen Yezzi

What to look for

There’s no single way to achieve the maximalist jewelry look – it’s all about what you make of it. I like to break it into two approaches: layering and standalone showstoppers.

Layering: Stack what you already own. That bracelet you got for your 12th birthday might not shine solo, but mix it into a pile of bangles, cuffs, and chains, and suddenly it’s a star player. That is to say – you don’t need to invest in all new jewelry to achieve the look you’re going for.

Stack what you already own. That bracelet you got for your 12th birthday might not shine solo, but mix it into a pile of bangles, cuffs, and chains, and suddenly it’s a star player. That is to say – you don’t need to invest in all new jewelry to achieve the look you’re going for. Standalone showstoppers: These are the chunky, oversized, “hello, look at me” pieces that demand attention and can define an entire outfit. My favorite from my own collection is a chunky gold butterfly necklace that is sure to secure some compliments.

Where to find it

In my experience, maximalist jewelry thrives in places where stories live. Forget your boring local mall and start exploring:

Thrift stores and flea markets: Though it could take some digging, thrifts and fleas have some of the best hidden gems. You never know what’s hiding in your local Goodwill. Bonus – it’s affordable and sustainable!

Though it could take some digging, thrifts and fleas have some of the best hidden gems. You never know what’s hiding in your local Goodwill. Bonus – it’s affordable and sustainable! Consignment shops & vintage boutiques: These are jackpots for unique, high-quality pieces that nobody else will have. My favorite place to get vintage jewelry in Ithaca is Pastimes in the Dewitt Mall!

These are jackpots for unique, high-quality pieces that nobody else will have. My favorite place to get vintage jewelry in Ithaca is Pastimes in the Dewitt Mall! Travel treasures: Souvenir markets, local artist’s shops, or small town boutiques often have unique jewelry that tells a story. My two largest floral rings are from Italy. My friend gifted me the one from her study abroad trip in Florence and the other I stumbled upon while walking the streets of Rome.

Souvenir markets, local artist’s shops, or small town boutiques often have unique jewelry that tells a story. My two largest floral rings are from Italy. My friend gifted me the one from her study abroad trip in Florence and the other I stumbled upon while walking the streets of Rome. Your family’s jewelry box: Ask a relative if they have pieces they don’t wear anymore. Family heirlooms add personal meaning and nostalgia to your look.

Ask a relative if they have pieces they don’t wear anymore. Family heirlooms add personal meaning and nostalgia to your look. Online: Platforms like etsy, depop, ebay, and even instagram are overflowing with the bold pieces you’re looking for.

Make it Interesting!

The key to a successful maximalist look is forgetting all the rules. Mix metals like silver, gold, and copper all at once. Wear neon beads against chunky chains. Let those funky charms dangle. Maximalism is all about contradiction. Make it weird, make it your own!

Original photo by Kristen Yezzi

Elevate Your Outfit

Maximalist jewelry is the ultimate cheat code for transforming basic to fabulous. A plain white t-shirt could be runway ready with the right styling. When curating your look, think about length, color, and texture. Mix chokers with long chains for dimension, contrast a muted outfit with bold jewel tones, add a funky textured charm to a smooth chain. The options are truly limitless.

Suspend Your Disbelief

The most important element of maximalist jewelry is truly believing the fantasy. YOU. ARE. THAT. GURLLLL. Put on those bedazzled Betsy Johnson cupcake stand earrings (a fav of mine hehe) and walk as if the world is your runway even if you’re just going to class. Dress for the world you want, not just the world you live in. Be camp. Be dramatic. Be “too much.” At the end of the day, if it makes you smile you’re doing it right.