LGBTQ+ Icons You Should Be Following

Pride Month… a time to celebrate and appreciate LGBTQ+ members and allies, a community built on an incredible sense of inclusivity and welcoming.

For decades, the month of June has been a symbol of rainbow-adorned pride and widespread support, but this is not the only time of year that online audiences can connect with LGBTQ+ influencers and content creators. In fact, there is a surplus of influencers who consistently foster a space for LGBTQ+ audiences to learn, grow, laugh, and appreciate each other.

So if you are looking for any recommendations for talented creators, comedians, artists, and professionals, here are a few of my personal favorites:

Caleb Hearon

Starting off is one of my favorite individuals on the internet today, Caleb Hearon (@calebsaysthings) is a hilarious comedian, writer, and actor known for his many accolades, including his podcast, So True with Caleb Hearon. Originally from Missouri, Hearon has been vocal about his experiences coming out as gay and finding community within the comedy space.

He regularly collaborates with other LGBTQ+ entertainers including drag icon Trixie Mattel and the first openly gay comedian to appear on late night television, Lea DeLaria. Recently, Hearon signed a deal for his debut comedy special with HBO, debuting in fall 2025.

The Goddess Boys (Adrian Patterson & RJ Chumbley)

The most divine and heavenly duo on social media, The Goddess Boys (@thegoddessboys), or Adrian Patterson and RJ Chumbley, constantly amaze their millions of fans with stunning fashion and makeup. Their looks inspire audiences as they blur the line between masculinity and femininity. Rather than complying to the gender binary, they create looks that are fashionably and personally appealing.

While not much is known about the Goddess Boys’ personal lives and background, fans are in awe of their visual and heartfelt connection to each other, exemplified in their stunning looks.

Molly Grace

In the year of sapphic pop-stars, Molly Grace (@mollygracemusic) is ascending the charts alongside icons such as Chappell Roan, Renee Rapp, and Phoebe Bridgers. Currently on her ‘Summer Tour’ across the United States, Grace has more than 5 million total listens on Spotify for her songs such as “F.E.M.M.E.,” “What If I? (The Grocery Store Song,” and “Lover (Love Her).”

Based in Nashville, Grace is focused on furthering sapphic representation in pop music while citing Freddy Mercury, Chappell Roan, Remi Wolf, and other LGBTQ+ icons as inspirations. A charming combination of femininity and powerhouse vocals, Grace’s latest single “Heaven Sent” is out now!

Jari Jones

She’s an actress, model, activist, designer, and artist: I think the better question is what can Jari Jones (@iamjarijones) not do?! They voice the recurring character of Marshmallow on FOX’s Bob’s Burgers as well as recently making history for Calvin Klein as the brand’s first black, transgender model!

In a recent post regarding this accomplishment, she wrote, “It has been such an honor and pleasure to sit in my most authentic self and present imagery of a body that far [too] often has been demonized, harassed, made to feel ugly and unworthy and even killed.” Jones is an icon who uses her platform to spread positivity and foster community for other activists and creatives.

Julie & Camilla Lorentzen

A love story like no other – isn’t that what Pride is all about? Julie and Camilla Lorentzen (@julieandcamilla) are a queer couple from Norway who have nearly two million subscribers on their shared YouTube channel, and over 5 million fans on TikTok (@julieevlorentzen). The couple is beloved by millions for sharing their love story of best friends and bridesmaids to lovers and mothers together on their social media.

Together, they have not only brought their son (and another baby on the way) into the world, but they have also co-founded Mila Movement, a fitness app that motivates you to build healthy habits that satisfy YOU! They have built a strong foundation as a family and as creators, built on love, support, health, and pride in who they are — and fans absolutely love it!

Griffin Maxwell Brooks

Who knew you needed a mechanical engineering degree from Princeton to be one of the most fire DJs on the internet right now? Well, I am not entirely sure you do, but Griffin Maxwell Brooks (@griffinmaxwellbrooks) is certainly raising the bar for us all. A recent graduate of Princeton University and a varsity diver, Brooks first blew up on social media for their comedic commentary and legendary fashion sense, but since then, their skills on the DJ board have become undeniable to their fans.

They have also taken part in necessary social and political commentary, appearing on VICE’s debate on modern masculinity, ‘Be A Man’: Modernists and Traditionalists Debate Masculinity. Since then, many have connected with Brooks, inspired by their immense talent, grace, and artistry.

Mr. Tell Williams

Tell Williams (@mrwilliamsprek) not only teaches elementary school students but continuously educates the public on the reality of being a teacher in the modern American school system. He has been open about his experiences as both a gay man and an adult with autism and ADHD, building a foundation of trust and support with his audience.

Not only is Williams using his platform for social change and education, he is also hilarious! He is well-known for his POV sketches and short-form comedy videos on TikTok. He has amassed a following of over 3 million (and growing) on TikTok who truly connect with his transparency and truth to his experiences, comedically and personally.

Anjali Chakra

Pride all year round is rooted in transparency and confidence in who you are at your core, and no better content creator exemplifies this than Anjali Chakra (@anjalichakra). She is well-known as an event planner with Behl Events alongside her collaborator Nupur Behl, but it has also been her journey as a queer desi creator that has resonated with her audience of over 200,000.

Recently, she opened up about her split from Sufi Malik (@sufi.sun), a fellow content creator and partner of over five years. In the weeks before their wedding this year, the two took to social media to announce the breakup due to infidelity on Malik’s side. Since then, Chakra has been honest about her journey through this season in her life and the struggles it has yielded, but just as she did in her relationship, Chakra continues to stand as a pinnacle of humility and strength.

Ve’ondre Mitchell

You may know her from her viral remix of “IT Girl” by Aaliyah’s Interlude or her regular collaborations with other LGBTQ+ creators, but Ve’ondre Mitchell (@veondremitchell) is quickly becoming one of the most recognizable voices on the internet today.

As a transgender woman of color, Mitchell uses her platform to share her music and comedy with the world. Her latest musical release “Body” is all the craze right now and with well over 7 million cumulative listeners on Spotify, she is well on her way to becoming a huge sensation.

Queen Tessential

Finally, I wanted to plug a performer who is not only an inspiring creative, but also a pillar of the LGBTQ+ community in our local Ithaca, New York: Queen Tessential (@the_queentessential) is an icon in every sense of the word.

She is well connected with local organizations such as Thursgays Ithaca, Ithaca Pride Alliance, Ithaca College BomberTHON, and more! Her passion is not only rooted in her exciting and creative performances, but also in her commitment to making Upstate New York a more fabulous place.

Pride Month is a beautiful time for appreciation and further understanding of our friends, family, peers, and colleagues, but going beyond Pride Month to connect with the LGBTQ+ community is imperative. Doing our due diligence to support one another by connecting with creators like these is just one small motion in the continued fight for peace, equality, and love.

So if you do not already follow these creators and others like them, we highly suggest that you engage with their content and drop a follow!