How To Make Common Sense out of Cooking

Before returning to campus this fall, I felt very overwhelmed about cooking. Clueless even!

Growing up I had a mom who would make quite literally the most delicious home-cooked meals on planet earth. I wasn’t really put in a position to fend for myself until now. I’m happy to say that cooking is remarkably, a hell of a lot easier than it looks. Honestly, if I can do it, anyone can. I had originally contemplated sharing the recipes I’ve grown to love over the first few weeks. Ultimately, I realize that I don’t even use many recipes myself. I just kind of go for it, dive head first, and hope that what I’m making is edible.

Flavor is everything to me in terms of edibility. Take notes! Here are a few seasonings and other staples that I always have:

Salt, black pepper, onion powder, garlic powder, oregano, parsley, lemons, extra virgin olive oil, and a fresh basil plant (my favorite garnish!)

I would just like to take the time to thank my roommate Nicole for her plant expertise and therefore helping me save my basil plant’s life. Some honorable seasoning mentions from my mother! (Thanks, Anna Banana!) are as follows: cumin, paprika, chili powder, dill (my father LOVES dill), thyme, fresh garlic, and fresh onion. Personally, I tend to avoid too much garlic because it’s very high on the FODMAP scale, but everything is okay in moderation!

Now let’s get to the functional part of cooking. Some essentials you should keep on you at all times are oven-safe trays, pots & frying pans, cooking utensils (spatulas, ladles, spoons, whisks, etc.). And if you’re in the mood for some fancy sh*t for when you wanna feel special or are in need of efficiency, I highly recommend an air fryer. I’m lucky that my roommate Molly has one and is kind enough to let me use it. You can certainly find a relatively affordable option on Amazon.

When it comes to following through with the recipe you’d like to make, the good thing is that cooking isn’t an exact science. Even if you were to miss out on a seasoning in a recipe you found online, it wouldn’t screw up something like chicken in the same way that you could ruin a cake without adding eggs or baking powder. Cooking for myself has provided me the opportunity to sort of get creative and understand what I like. I’ve found different ways of incorporating my favorite foods into different recipes. I have what can only be described as an infatuation with tomatoes, so I’ve been making many versions of tomato salad, sandwiches, and even snack plates. I also have a bunch of go-to meals, including and not including tomatoes, below:

Fresh burrata pasta

Baked feta Pasta

Salmon with sauteed mushrooms and spinach

Tomato and basil caprese sandwich

Baked feta and tomato spaghetti squash

Oatmeal bowls with almond butter, nectarines, blueberries, apples, strawberries, and cinnamon

Ground turkey and sweet potato bowl

Feel free to grab inspiration from things you see online and from other people around you. The beauty in all of this is that you get to do whatever works best for you.