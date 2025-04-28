The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the PR and Marketing Director of Her Campus at Ithaca College, it was important to me to reach out to companies that resonate with our club. The Marketing Team and I have sent out dozens of emails and made many phone calls to any brands we thought would be interested. The first 3 PR packages we received were probiotic sodas from Poppi, Konjac Jelly from Tastelli, and some skincare!

How to Attain PR

As cliché as it sounds, consistency is key. I found that the companies I am persistent with when it comes to emails and phone calls are much more likely to continue reaching out. If you’re having a hard time getting responses, it’s important to gather research on what companies have worked with clubs/organizations before.

My favorite way to gather information on companies is by doing a quick TikTok or Instagram search for a PR unboxing. By doing this, you can get an idea of which brands like to get their PR out there!

What to do once your PR arrives

A lot of companies have specific rules for you to follow, especially with posting on socials. Once you have received your package, it’s super important to work with your social media team to curate posts for the products.

Whether it’s a get-ready-with-me to showcase the product, an unboxing video, or just a regular story, brands love getting that traction and seeing their products on your club’s feed! When you promote a brand and showcase the gratitude you have for their engagement, the more likely you’re to receive more PR in the future.

Trying to get PR is a whole lot of trial and error! It’s okay not to get a response from a couple of companies or for things to fall through. Staying persistent and being confident in your words is the best way to get PR for your organization!