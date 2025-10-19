Great Pumpkins and Christmas Trees: My Annual Charlie Brown Holiday Special Ranking

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ithaca chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

i want you to imagine this scenario:

You are in the cheerful times of the so called “Ber Months” (October, November, December) dressed in comfy pajamas, snuggled up on the couch with a cup of hot cocoa in hand, hearing the words “dear Great Pumpkin, I am looking forward to your arrival on Halloween night…” from your television. What could get better than that? For me personally, I can’t find many scenarios that would be more comforting.

Growing up, I watched the 3 main Charlie Brown specials with my family during the holiday season. It was such a simple tradition — but I loved every minute of it. Now, whenever I catch a glimpse of a scene, hear music from one of the specials, I get hit with a wave of nostalgia that brings me back to some of my favorite moments with my family. For TV shows in the world, people tend to like certain ones more than others. While I love the entire Charlie Brown universe, I too have my favorites. Below, you will find a ranking of the Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas specials from an avid Charlie Brown viewer.

4. “This is America Charlie Brown: The Mayflower Voyagers”

While I am a major fan of the Charlie Brown series, the Mayflower segment of the Thanksgiving special sadly sits at the bottom of my list. Don’t get me wrong, I still enjoy this episode, I just simply don’t find it as entertaining as the others. When you watch any type of media from Charlie Brown, there is almost always a funny quip made by a character that you can quote where many would recognize. But for this special, nothing comes to mind. The episode features the famous traditional characters of the series (Charlie, Linus, Lucy, Snoopy, etc.) going on a voyage across the Mayflower. This special pinpoints a critical time in history where voyagers first came into contact with the Native Americans, along with their future establishment of the Plymouth Colony. While these are all important details of our history, it just doesn’t get me into the holiday spirit. Although, if you are looking to brush up on a history lesson in an entertaining way, I totally recommend checking out this special!

3. “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving”

Sticking with the Thanksgiving theme, I just have to admit that it’s not my favorite holiday. I do rank this episode above the previous Thanksgiving themed special, as I find it more entertaining to watch with family. But again, I usually have a hard time remember a distinct detail I liked about the segment. I can say, however, that Woodstock’s influence in this episode boosts its favorability in my eyes. I also enjoy the quirky one sided banter between Peppermint Patty and Charlie Brown, I get you Patty, when you have a crush, you have a crush. Overall, I love that this episode highlights the power of friendship, and showcases Snoopy’s version of auditioning for “Top Chef”, but it personally doesn’t outrank these next two specials.

2. “It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown”

Now I think we all know one of the most iconic Charlie Brown universe, that being, “I got a rock.“ The absurdity of this line has me cracking up every time I watch the episode, because what harsh soul gives a kid a rock? I would be bummed too Charlie Brown! This episode is filled with funny quotes, including Lucy’s famous line, “Poison dog lips, bleh!“ and Sally’s humorous scuffle with Linus when she figures out that the Great Pumpkin never came to the pumpkin patch. When I think of Halloween, the “Great Pumpkin special” is one of the first things that comes to mind. In the month of “Spooky Season”, I enjoy my fair share of thrilling movies that will keep me up at night. I also find that a comfy night-in watching a classic series like Charlie Brown satisfies my cravings for the Halloween spirit. This episode is a favorite in my household, and it would be my personal favorite, if it weren’t for this next special.

1. “A Charlie Brown Christmas”

Almost no holiday movie that has ever been made can bring me more joy than when I am watching “A Charlie Brown Christmas”. My all time favorite scene from the Charlie Brown series is when all of the kids look up towards the sky to sing “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing.” I don’t know whether it is the cuteness of all the kids coming together, them singing slightly off key, or purely the funny faces they make when looking up to the sky, but it never fails to make me smile. And of course, you can’t forget about Snoopy. The blatant shade he throws at Charlie after winning 1st place for his fabulously decorated dog house always makes me laugh out loud. As for the entire episode, I personally find Charlie and Linus’ adventure towards getting a good Christmas tree the most heartwarming. Charlie’s love for the small Christmas tree is so touching to me. Something about his devotion to a tree that would normally be overlooked sends such a sweet message about kindness which is ironic, as many of the characters in the series are not kind to Charlie himself. As a whole, this short episode about Christmas in the world of Charlie Brown will forever be in my top favorite holiday segments.

Whether it is Charlie Brown, the Home Alone franchise, or The Muppets Christmas Carol, I find that having a shared love for entertainment can bring people together during the holiday season, and even all year — because who ever said that holiday movies are just for the end of the year? So if you desire, watch Charlie Brown in March, April, May, and so on. I certainly will be too!