Hair Care 101: Affordable Tips for Beginners

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If we are all being honest, we all want healthy hair that we feel confident about, but the aisles of haircare can be overwhelming. Every brand claims its products can grow your hair or fix split ends, but most are too expensive to test without knowing if you’ll actually like them.

I am going to hold your hand when I tell you this: the shampoo and conditioner you use have very little to do with your hair’s health. Expensive products don’t magically create beautiful, healthy hair.

Whether you are just starting your hair care journey or looking to improve your current routine, here are some of my favorite free or affordable tips that are far more important than the product you use!

Tip #1: Know Your Hair Porosity

Before you even start buying products, you need to figure out your hair’s porosity. Porosity is how well your hair absorbs and holds moisture.

There are three main types:

Low porosity: Cuticles are tightly closed, making it hard for moisture to get in. Lightweight products are best, and warm water helps open cuticles while showering.

Medium porosity: The happy medium. Hair absorbs and retains moisture easily and works well with most products.

High porosity: Cuticles are very open, and moisture is absorbed quickly but is lost just as quickly. Rich products and silicones are your best friends.

If you aren’t sure which one you fall under, you can try a float test! Place a clean strand of hair into a glass of water. If it floats, you have low porosity. If it sinks, you have high porosity. If it floats somewhere in the middle, you may have medium porosity!

Tip #2: Scalp Massages

This does not require ANY products! All you need are your own hands.

Massaging your scalp for a few minutes each night can:

Increases blood circulation

Encourages hair growth

Exfoliates buildup so your products can actually absorb efficiently

You can do this in the shower, while watching a show, or whenever you have time. Just stick to it consistently!

Tip #3: Ring Out Your Hair Before Conditioning

Another free option! Super easy, and takes two seconds to do.

After shampooing, gently squeeze out the excess water from your mids and ends before applying conditioner. When your hair is soaking wet, the conditioner dilutes and becomes less effective.

Tip #4: Swap Regular Towels for Old T-Shirts

Regular towels damage hair more than you would think.

Common towels create too much friction when drying your hair, which can lead to frizz and breakage. This is especially harmful when hair is wet, when it is most vulnerable.

Instead, grab an old cotton T-shirt and gently squeeze out the water. You can also use a long-sleeve shirt to wrap up your hair and tie the sleeves.

Tip #5: Sleep in a Silk Bonnet

Now, this one isn’t free, but if you aren’t protecting your hair at night, you’ll undo all the work you put in.

Regular pillowcases create friction, leading to tangles, breakage, and frizz. Silk bonnets keep the hair strands smooth and moisturized. It is one of the best low-cost investments for hair care.

My personal favorite is linked here: Silk Bonnet. It is one of the more affordable options and stays on all night!

Tip #6: Heatless Curls

Try using heat products only once a week and heatless methods on the days in between.

You can use:

→ Socks

→ Robe ties

→ Heatless curl rods

→ Blowout rods

Take 10 minutes each night to put them in and have styled hair for the morning! Putting a bonnet over it will minimize any frizz and keep it secure.

I have also linked my favorite heatless curl tools here: Heatless Curls. They have lasted me for years now!

Tip #7: Oil Mids & Ends

The ends of your hair are the oldest and driest parts. Oiling them regularly (nightly is ideal) keeps them moisturized and much less prone to splitting.

There are many options specifically made for hair. Otherwise, there are plenty of affordable options like Batana oil that will work just as well.

If you are interested in implementing this, I have linked my favorite here, with options that fit many budgets. One bottle will last a long time!

Tip #8: Brush From the Bottom Up

Aggressive brushing, starting at the roots and pulling tangles through, will cause unnecessary breakage every time.

Instead:

→ Start at your ends

→ Gently work through tangles

→ Use fingers to pull apart larger tangles

→ Slowly move up towards the root

It takes a little more time, but it is 100% worth it. You will retain more length over time and prevent breakage.

Main Takeaways

Healthy hair isn’t about having super expensive products or a 10-step routine. If you understand your hair and stay consistent with the basics, your hair will thank you.

Even starting with one or two of these tips will make a large impact. Continue to add from there as you can.

The results will come, and every budget will benefit!

Where to Start

If you don’t know where to begin, start with these easy tips:

→ Do the float test and figure out your porosity

→ Start massaging your scalp a few times a week

→ Swap your towel for an old t-shirt next wash day

Super simple and completely free to implement!

Learn More

If you’re looking for some more advice on how to manage your hair as a busy college students, check out this article here!