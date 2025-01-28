How to Climb Your Mental Walls and Do The Thing

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Like many people of all ages, I struggle with procrastination. Whether the task is homework, Bible study, rehearsing for my musical, or even writing this very article, my subconscious scours for an excuse to put it off in favor of something more fun. It has always been human nature to drag one’s feet in the face of responsibility, but this modern generation faces a unique slew of influences, including social media, video games, and the lasting impacts of the 2020 quarantine, making us even more susceptible and prone to unproductive habits. I may not have any form of scientific research under my belt on this issue, but I have been navigating the ups and downs of it long enough to give some anecdotal evidence. Through personal experience, here’s what works for ME against the infamous wall of awful. These strategies aren’t always easy and they’re not necessarily what everyone wants to hear, but I encourage you to at least give them a try if you too would like to break the cycle of midnight cramming and missed deadlines. If you don’t reap the same results, that’s okay, everyone’s situation is different, but follow up with some introspection to figure out what’s going on instead.

Plan ahead: A goal is never more impossible to achieve than when you don’t even understand it or the steps to get there. Have some sort of written representation of your priorities that you can refer back to to avoid forgetting. I like to use a calendar app because it allows me to store a variety of information and easily sort tasks by deadline. Take an extra minute during your free time to look over your list and think about what you will need to complete each goal and how much time you have to do it.

Listen to your body: Academic wellness starts with basic health. If you’ve ever forced yourself through a sick day, you know that a struggling body is not an ideal instrument for progress as you find yourself distracted, mentally foggy, and devoid of smart and creative ideas. But even without identifiable illnesses, it’s important to take care of ourselves to maximize productivity. Eat nutritious food to fuel yourself properly, and enough of it that you’re not hungry when it comes time to work. Drink enough water to avoid headaches and other distracting symptoms. And make sure you carve out enough time to rest- sleep deprivation doesn’t only feel funky, it destroys every part of you on a molecular level. The same principles apply to your mental health. Sort out difficult emotions before expecting yourself to perform extensive tasks and seek appropriate help if you suspect a psychological disorder or severe disturbance is holding you back from your potential.

Identify your distractions: Ok, here’s the part that requires some discipline: if something stands in the way of your success, remove it. I, for example, find better outcomes when I separate myself from my cell phone, leaving it in another room or secure, out-of-sight spot near me to reduce the automatic temptation to stare at it. This works equally well for other obstacles that can be linked to physical objects, such as game controllers and snacks. If a task requires use of a distracting device, you might be able to block certain apps or actions to make sure that technology remains a tool. Distraction may also be a sign to change your environment. Can’t draw your attention from the television’s background noise? Turn it off. Find yourself staring out the window? Close it. Try out as many different areas as you can and find which one puts you on the path to success.

Pomodoro Technique: Francesco Cirillo’s pomodoro technique balances the external need to focus and be diligent with the internal need for free time. With your workspace already set up, start a 20 minute timer of any variety and give 100% to your task until you hear the alarm. Then, set a 5 minute timer. This is your break time to spend however you please. You may make it your time to scroll or mess around, but some may find this too addicting to snap back- if so, try a more grounded type of distraction such as mindfulness, exercise, or letting your mind wander aimlessly. Once five minutes are up, return to your work immediately (this is the tricky step!) and repeat. Get an idea for how this method feels for you. You may adjust the time ratio according to your workload and attention span, but keep the predictable rhythm and separation between work and play.

Remember Your Why- Boring and tedious tasks become exponentially worse when we let ourselves be convinced that they are meaningless. If it truly makes no difference in the world, stop doing it. If not, you have the most powerful tool of motivation at your fingertips. While it’s easy to lose sight in the thick of it, everything you commit to doing is for a reason. Schoolwork is done in pursuit of your diploma or degree- then think what doors that will open for you! If you need to practice a skill, think about how you want to use it in the future and how it will feel to reach proficiency. Others’ interest can be a strong motivator as well. Do you realize how it will make your cousin’s day when you finally finish that note you promised to write them? Whatever your ultimate purpose, it can help keep you grounded and physicalize your progress when it all gets tedious.

