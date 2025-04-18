Why I Study Outside—And Why You Should Too

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

After months of freezing temperatures, gloomy skies, and being cooped up indoors, spring is finally here. The sun stays out longer, the air feels fresher, and everything seems to come back to life—including my motivation.

If you’ve been feeling sluggish or uninspired after a long winter, studying outside might be exactly what you need to shake off the seasonal slump. Here’s why I love it—and why you should give it a try this spring.

The science behind it

Research shows that spending time in nature improves cognitive function, reduces stress, and enhances overall well-being. A study from the University of Michigan found that being in natural environments can boost memory performance and attention span by 20%: “U-M psychology researchers Marc Berman, John Jonides and Stephen Kaplan found memory performance and attention spans improved by 20 percent after people spent an hour interacting with nature.” Plus, exposure to natural light helps regulate your circadian rhythm, making it easier to concentrate and feel alert during the day.

A Natural Stress Reliever

One of the biggest benefits of studying outdoors is the calming effect of nature. College, work, and daily responsibilities can be overwhelming, but sitting outside—even just in a park or backyard—lowers cortisol levels (the stress hormone) and promotes relaxation. My favorite study spot on the UIUC campus is the seating right behind the Union on the quad. Instead of scrolling through my phone for a break, I take in my surroundings, breathe deeply, and return to my work feeling refreshed rather than drained. Especially when most of our work in this age is done on an electronic device, our eyes appreciate the break from the blue light.

It Feels Like a Little Luxury

Studying outside makes even the most boring tasks feel a little more enjoyable. Sipping an iced coffee from Espresso Royale on a sunny day, reading under a tree on the quad, or typing away with a view is a small change that makes a big impact on how I feel about my workload. It turns studying into something I actually look forward to.

Original photo by Kaavya Baliga

How to Make It Work for You

If you’re ready to try studying outside, here are a few tips to make it even better:

Pick a comfy spot – A shaded bench, a cozy blanket on the grass, or a café with outdoor seating can make all the difference.

Bring the essentials – Sunglasses, a hat, a water bottle, and maybe even a light sweater if it’s breezy.

Time it right – Morning and late afternoon are usually the best times—no harsh sun, just the perfect amount of warmth and light.

Take it in – Every now and then, pause. Look up from your work, breathe in the fresh air, and appreciate the moment.

Give It a Try!

If you’re feeling uninspired, overwhelmed, or just plain tired of staring at the same four walls, take your study session outside. It’s a simple switch, but trust me—it makes all the difference.

Will you try it? Let me know how it goes!